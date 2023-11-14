When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 14, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 14, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella Contamination Company Name: Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Cantaloupe Chunks and Cubes and Fruit Mixes and Medleys Containing Cantaloupe

Company Announcement

For Immediate Release – November 14, 2023 - Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, located in Oklahoma City, OK, has initiated a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut cantaloupe products listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometime fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare instances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Due to the 11/8/2023 recall of fresh, whole cantaloupes by Sophia Foods, LLC (DBA Trufresh) of Nogales, AZ, in response to a notification by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of a potential contamination with Salmonella, Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company is issuing this recall. Cantaloupes recalled by Sophia Foods LLC were used as a raw material in Vinyard cantaloupe products listed below.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with subject cantaloupes, to date.

This recall includes the following fresh-cut products containing cantaloupe purchased from Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company from October 30, 2023 to November 10, 2023 and distributed in the state of Oklahoma through retail and wholesale outlets:

Product Code Description Best By Date(s)/VFVC Code 2972-3 Fruit Medley Cup 6 oz Cup 11/14/2023

11/19/2023 3300-3 Cantaloupe Cube (2/5 lb Tray) VFVC 306, VFVC 307,

VFVC 310, VFVC 311,

VFVC 312, VFVC 313 3338-3 Fruit Mix Kit (4/5 lb Tray) VFVC 306, VFVC 307,

VFVC 312 2963-3 3 Melon 6 oz Cup 11/14/2023

11/18/2023

11/19/2023 3330-3 Fruit Mix (2/5 lb Tray) VFVC 306, VFVC 310 3301-3 Cantaloupe Cube (5 lb Tray) VFVC 307,VFVC 312 3304-3 Cantaloupe Cubed 12 oz Cup 11/19/2023

11/20/2023 0526-3 Melon Variety Pack VFVC 307,VFVC 311,

VFVC 313 2964-3 3 Melon Medley 6 oz Cup 11/15/2023 2973-3 Fruit Medley 6 oz Cup 11/15/2023

11/17/2023 2976-3 Cantaloupe Chunks 6 oz Cup 11/15/2023 3329-3 Fruit Mix 12 Oz Cup 11/19/2023

Vinyard has contacted all retailers and wholesalers who purchased these products and notified them to remove recalled products from their inventory immediately and dispose of products or arrange for their pick-up by a Vinyard representative.

Consumers who believe that they are in possession of any of the products affected by this recall should take the following actions:

Check to see if you have recalled products.

Do not consume, serve, sell or distribute recalled products.

Dispose of the recalled product or return to the location where they were purchased.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider.

Consumers may obtain additional information by calling Jennifer Vogler at 1-405-639-2451, Monday through Friday 9AM to 5PM CST.