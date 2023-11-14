Hallmark Announces Third Quarter Results

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark”) (NASDAQ: HALL) today filed its Form 10-Q and announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ in millions: Net loss from continuing operations $ (16.7 ) $ (29.2 ) $ (73.7 ) $ (104.9 ) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations $ (4.8 ) $ 1.1 $ 1.1 $ 4.2 Net loss $ (21.5 ) $ (28.1 ) $ (72.6 ) $ (100.7 ) Operating loss from continuing operations(1) $ (11.7 ) $ (20.6 ) $ (29.1 ) $ (69.2 ) $ per diluted share (2): Net loss from continuing operations $ (9.16 ) $ (16.08 ) $ (40.53 ) $ (57.72 ) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations $ (2.67 ) $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 2.28 Net loss $ (11.83 ) $ (15.48 ) $ (39.91 ) $ (55.44 ) Operating loss from continuing operations (1) $ (6.43 ) $ (11.30 ) $ (16.00 ) $ (38.09 ) (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below (2) Per share amounts have been restated to reflect one-for-ten reverse stock split

Net loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2023 of $16.7 million, or $9.16 per share, includes $13.6 million, (including $2.3 million of reinstatement premiums), or $7.46 per share of current accident year CAT related activity primarily related to the Maui wildfire event as compared to a net loss of $29.2 million, or $16.08 per share for the comparable period in 2022. Year-to-date net loss from continuing operations of $73.7 million, or $40.53 per share for 2023, includes $29.24 per share related to the DARAG (a) write-off of $36.8 million to bad debt expense on the final definitive award declared on June 2, 2023 and $16.3 million, (including $2.3 of reinstatement premiums), of current accident year CAT related activity primarily related to the Maui wildfire event as compared to a net loss of $104.9 million, or $57.72 per share, for the comparable period in 2022.



Net loss from discontinued operations of $4.8 million, or $2.67 per share, in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to a net income from discontinued operations of $1.1 million, or $0.60 per share, for the comparable period in 2022. Year-to-date net income from discontinued operations of $1.1 million, or $0.62 per share, for 2023 as compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $2.28 per share, for the comparable period in 2022.

Net loss of $21.5 million, or $11.83 per share, in the third quarter of 2023 includes $13.6 million, (including $2.3 million of reinstatement premiums), or $7.46 per share of current accident year CAT related activity primarily related to the Maui wildfire event, compared to a net loss of $28.1 million, or $15.48 per share, for the comparable period in 2022. Year-to-date net loss of $72.6 million, or $39.91 per share for 2023, includes $29.24 per share related to the DARAG ( a ) write-off of $36.8 million to bad debt expense on the final definitive award declared on June 2, 2023 and $16.3 million, (including $2.3 of reinstatement premiums), of current accident year CAT related activity primarily related to the Maui wildfire event, as compared to a net loss of $100.7 million, or $55.44 per share, for the comparable period in 2022. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.



Net combined ratio of 150.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 177.1% for the same periods the prior year. Year-to-date net combined ratio for 2023 of 173.8% as compared to 184.1% for the comparable period in 2022.



Underlying combined ratio (excluding net prior year development, catastrophe losses and write-off of DARAG ( a ) receivable) of 103.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 115.5% for the same period the prior year. Year-to-date underlying combined ratio for 2023 of 111.1% as compared to 114.0% for the comparable period in 2022. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.



Underlying combined ratio (excluding net prior year development, catastrophe losses and write-off of DARAG receivable) of 103.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 115.5% for the same period the prior year. Year-to-date underlying combined ratio for 2023 of 111.1% as compared to 114.0% for the comparable period in 2022. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

We have taken the following actions to address the profitability and the overall volatility of the property results in our Commercial Accounts business unit within our Commercial Lines Segment. Our Commercial Accounts business unit continues to achieve rate increase including during the third quarter of 2023, a 6.2% property rate and 4.2% casualty rate increases. Additionally, effective February 1, 2023, our Commercial Accounts business filed an overall countrywide rate change of 24.4% in our property line of business. Furthermore, our Commercial Accounts business unit is exiting certain unprofitable property classes and shifting marketing tactics in weather-prone states to industries and classes that are more casualty premium-driven accounts.



Targeted rate increases have been ongoing since 2022 in our Personal Lines Segment which included an aggregate countrywide net increase of 40% and continued into 2023 including the third quarter of 2023 which experienced personal auto rate increases in 8 states aggregating a countrywide net increase of approximately 7%.



Net investment income was $4.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $3.7 million during the same period in 2022. Year-to-date net investment income for 2023 of $12.6 million as compared to $8.7 million for the comparable period in 2022.



As of September 30, 2023, the Company has $75.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Our debt securities were $267.7 million as of September 30, 2023 as compared to $426.6 million as of December 31, 2022. Furthermore, 94% of debt securities have maturities of five years or less and overall our debt securities portfolio has an average modified duration of 1.2 years.



The Company maintained a full valuation allowance of $46.4 million against its deferred tax assets.

On May 5, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement with an A.M. Best rated “A” insurance company to continue to write new business in circumstances that require an A.M. Best financial strength rating.



At the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, reconvened on October 5, 2023, all matters submitted to stockholders were approved, including the Tax Asset Protection Amendment restricting ownership of 4.99% or more of Company Securities without prior approval, and The Capital Authorization Amendment authorizing the creation of 200,000,000 shares of Class A Common Stock and 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock, with rights and preferences to be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors from time to time.

a) As previously disclosed in Hallmark’s public filings, certain of Hallmark’s subsidiaries were parties to an arbitration proceeding relating to a Loss Portfolio Transfer Reinsurance Contract with DARAG Bermuda Ltd. and DARAG Insurance Limited. On May 4, 2023, the arbitration panel rendered an interim final award, which resulted in a write-off of $32.9 million recognized during the first quarter of 2023, subject to final determination of certain amounts under settlement which may increase or decrease our total write-off. As of March 31, 2023, our consolidated balance sheet included $3.9 million of account receivable from DARAG related to cost incurred in which we contended we have right of reimbursement. On June 2, 2023, the final definitive binding award was declared by the arbitration panel which resulted in an additional write-off to Hallmark of $3.9 million, or $3.1 million if tax effected, during the second quarter of 2023. This additional write-off results in a total write-off of $36.8 million, or $29.1 million if tax effected, included in our year-to-date net loss.

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2023 Financial Measures







Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 54,293 $ 52,520 $ 165,976 $ 167,857 Net premiums written $ 43,738 $ 36,618 $ 129,994 $ 115,325 Net premiums earned $ 36,779 $ 36,380 $ 108,906 $ 112,732 Investment income, net of expenses $ 4,212 $ 3,721 $ 12,573 $ 8,700 Investment gains (losses), net $ 144 $ (2,821 ) $ (248 ) $ (6,764 ) Net (loss) from continuing operations $ (16,661 ) $ (29,253 ) $ (73,692 ) $ (104,943 ) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations $ (4,847 ) $ 1,100 $ 1,133 $ 4,154 Net (loss) income $ (21,508 ) $ (28,153 ) $ (72,559 ) $ (100,789 ) Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (2) $ (11,805 ) $ (20,553 ) $ (29,194 ) $ (69,240 ) Net (loss) income per share from continuing operations basic & diluted (1) $ (9.16 ) $ (16.08 ) $ (40.53 ) $ (57.72 ) Net (loss) income per share from discontinued operations - basic & diluted $ (2.67 ) $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 2.28 Net loss per share - basic & diluted $ (11.83 ) $ (15.48 ) $ (39.91 ) $ (55.44 ) Operating (loss) per share from continuing operations - basic & diluted (2) $ (6.49 ) $ (11.30 ) $ (16.06 ) $ (38.09 ) Book value per share $ (4.27 ) $ 36.18 $ (4.27 ) $ 36.18 (1) Per share amounts have been restated for a reverse stock split (2) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below













Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for the results reflected in the Company’s GAAP financial statements. In addition, the Company’s definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating income and operating income per share are calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses and asset impairments or valuation allowances from GAAP net income from continuing operations. Asset impairments and valuation allowances are unusual and infrequent charges for the Company. Management believes that operating income and operating income per share provide useful information to investors about the performance of and underlying trends in the Company’s core insurance operations. Net income from continuing operations and net income per share from continuing operations are the GAAP measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating earnings per share. A reconciliation of operating income and operating income per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

($ in thousands) Income (Loss)

from Continuing Operations

Before Tax Less Tax

Effect Net

After Tax Weighted

Average

Shares Diluted Diluted

Per Share Third Quarter 2023 Reported GAAP measures $ (16,205 ) $ 456 $ (16,661 ) 1,818 $ (9.16 ) Excluded deferred tax valuation allowance $ - $ (4,970 ) $ 4,970 1,818 $ 2.73 Operating loss $ (16,205 ) $ (4,514 ) $ (11,691 ) 1,818 $ (6.43 ) Third Quarter 2022 Reported GAAP measures $ (30,260 ) $ (1,007 ) $ (29,253 ) 1,819 $ (16.08 ) Excluded tax valuation allowance $ - $ (6,471 ) $ 6,471 1,819 $ 3.56 Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 2,821 $ 592 $ 2,229 1,819 $ 1.23 Operating loss $ (27,439 ) $ (6,886 ) $ (20,553 ) 1,819 $ (11.30 ) Year-to-Date 2023 Reported GAAP measures $ (73,903 ) $ (211 ) $ (73,692 ) 1,818 $ (40.53 ) Excluded deferred tax valuation allowance $ - $ (15,209 ) $ 15,209 1,818 $ 8.37 Excluded write-off receivable from reinsurer $ 36,826 $ 7,733 $ 29,093 1,818 $ 16.00 Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 392 $ 82 $ 310 1,818 $ 0.17 Operating loss $ (36,685 ) $ (7,605 ) $ (29,080 ) 1,818 $ (16.00 ) Year-to-Date 2022 Reported GAAP measures $ (99,701 ) $ 5,242 $ (104,943 ) 1,818 $ (57.72 ) Excluded tax valuation allowance $ - $ (30,359 ) $ 30,359 1,818 $ 16.70 Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 6,764 $ 1,420 $ 5,344 1,818 $ 2.94 Operating income $ (92,937 ) $ (23,697 ) $ (69,240 ) 1,818 $ (38.09 )

Underlying combined ratio is calculated by excluding the impact of net favorable or unfavorable prior year loss development and catastrophe losses from the calculation of the net combined ratio. Management believes that the underlying combined ratio provides useful information to investors about the current performance of the Company's insurance operations absent historical developments and uncontrollable events. Combined ratio is the GAAP measure most comparable to underlying combined ratio. A reconciliation of the underlying combined ratio to the combined ratio is presented below.

3rdQ 2023 3rdQ 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Net combined ratio 150.1% 177.1% 173.8% 184.1% Impact on net combined ratio Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development 9.7% 56.7% 13.9% 67.3% Catastrophes, net of reinsurance inclusive of reinstatement premium of $2.3 million 36.9% 5.9% 15.0% 2.8% Write-off receivable from reinsurer 0.0% 0.0% 33.8% 0.0% Underlying combined ratio 103.6% 114.5% 111.1% 114.0%

A copy of our Form 10-Q is available on our website at www.hallmarkgrp.com or on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged to review the Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of our financial performance.

About Hallmark

Hallmark is a property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries, Hallmark markets, underwrites and services commercial and personal insurance in select markets. Hallmark is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company’s products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except par value) Sep. 30 Dec. 31 ASSETS 2023 2022 Investments: Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $299,544 in 2023 and $434,119 in 2022; allowance for expected credit losses of $0 in 2023) $ 267,684 $ 426,597 Equity securities (cost: $24,284 in 2023 and $30,058 in 2022) 19,759 28,199 Total investments 287,443 454,796 Cash and cash equivalents 75,667 59,133 Restricted cash 11,029 29,486 Ceded unearned premiums 30,881 237,086 Premiums receivable 54,393 78,355 Accounts receivable 2,384 10,859 Receivable from reinsurer 0 58,882 Receivable for securities 1,981 945 Reinsurance recoverable (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $200 in 2023) 591,936 578,424 Deferred policy acquisition costs 14,676 8 Federal income tax recoverable 86 2,668 Prepaid pension assets 277 163 Prepaid expenses 1,294 1,508 Other assets 20,875 24,389 Total Assets $ 1,092,922 $ 1,536,702 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY Liabilities: Senior unsecured notes due 2029 (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $599 in 2023 and $648 in 2022) $ 49,426 $ 49,352 Subordinated debt securities (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $666 in 2023 and $691 in 2022) 56,049 56,011 Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 719,987 880,869 Unearned premiums 107,574 292,691 Reinsurance payable 76,362 128,950 Accounts payable and other liabilities 91,292 68,535 Total Liabilities 1,100,690 1,476,408 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $1.00 par value, authorized 3,333,333 shares; issued 2,087,283 shares in 2023 and 2022 2,087 2,087 Additional paid-in capital 124,913 124,740 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (105,454 ) (33,407 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,680 ) (8,492 ) Treasury stock (268,801 shares in 2023 and 2022), at cost (24,634 ) (24,634 ) Total Stockholders (Deficit) Equity (7,768 ) 60,294 Total Liabilities & Stockholders (Deficit) Equity $ 1,092,922 $ 1,536,702





Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Year-to-Date ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross premiums written $ 54,293 $ 52,520 $ 165,976 $ 167,857 Ceded premiums written (10,555 ) (15,902 ) (35,982 ) (52,532 ) Net premiums written 43,738 36,618 129,994 115,325 Change in unearned premiums (6,959 ) (238 ) (21,088 ) (2,593 ) Net premiums earned 36,779 36,380 108,906 112,732 Investment income, net of expenses 4,212 3,721 12,573 8,700 Investment gains (losses), net 144 (2,821 ) (248 ) (6,764 ) Finance charges 836 937 2,347 2,900 Other income (72 ) 15 62 45 Total revenues 41,899 38,232 123,640 117,613 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 39,473 49,141 105,989 161,168 Operating expenses 16,595 17,816 85,682 51,967 Interest expense 2,036 1,528 5,872 4,158 Amortization of intangible assets 0 7 0 21 Total expenses 58,104 68,492 197,543 217,314 Loss from continuing operations before tax (16,205 ) (30,260 ) (73,903 ) (99,701 ) Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations 456 (1,007 ) (211 ) 5,242 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (16,661 ) $ (29,253 ) $ (73,692 ) $ (104,943 ) Discontinued operations: Total pretax (loss) income from discontinued operations $ (4,847 ) $ 2,801 $ 1,133 $ 10,573 Income tax expense on discontinued operations - 1,701 - 6,419 (Loss) income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (4,847 ) $ 1,100 $ 1,133 $ 4,154 Net loss $ (21,508 ) $ (28,153 ) $ (72,559 ) $ (100,789 ) Net (loss) basic income per share: Net loss from continuing operations $ (9.16 ) $ (16.08 ) $ (40.53 ) $ (57.72 ) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (2.67 ) 0.60 0.62 2.28 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (11.83 ) $ (15.48 ) $ (39.91 ) $ (55.44 ) Net (loss) diluted income per share: Net loss from continuing operations $ (9.16 ) $ (16.08 ) $ (40.53 ) $ (57.72 ) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (2.67 ) 0.60 0.62 2.28 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (11.83 ) $ (15.48 ) $ (39.91 ) $ (55.44 )











Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Segment Data Three Months Ended Sep. 30 Commercial Lines Segment Personal Lines Segment Runoff Specialty Segment Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands, unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross premiums written $ 31,096 $ 34,557 $ 23,194 $ 15,638 $ 3 $ 2,325 $ - $ - $ 54,293 $ 52,520 Ceded premiums written (10,461 ) (15,801 ) (105 ) (76 ) 11 (25 ) - - (10,555 ) (15,902 ) Net premiums written 20,635 18,756 23,089 15,562 14 2,300 - - 43,738 36,618 Change in unearned premiums 617 (207 ) (7,577 ) 38 1 (69 ) - - (6,959 ) (238 ) Net premiums earned 21,252 18,549 15,512 15,600 15 2,231 - - 36,779 36,380 Total revenues 21,271 18,574 16,343 16,529 (71 ) 2,229 4,356 900 41,899 38,232 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 26,070 14,484 11,826 14,735 1,577 19,922 - - 39,473 49,141 Pre-tax (loss) income $ (13,654 ) $ (2,762 ) $ (773 ) $ (3,637 ) $ (2,041 ) $ (19,612 ) $ 263 $ (4,249 ) $ (16,205 ) $ (30,260 ) Net loss ratio (1) 122.7 % 78.1 % 76.2 % 94.5 % N/A (2) 893.0 % 107.3 % 135.1 % Net expense ratio (1) 41.6 % 37.9 % 28.8 % 30.3 % N/A (2) 45.1 % 42.8 % 42.0 % Net combined ratio (1) 164.3 % 116.0 % 105.0 % 124.8 % N/A (2) 938.1 % 150.1 % 177.1 % Impact on net combined ratio Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development 3.9 % 1.6 % 6.4 % 11.6 % N/A (2) 830.5 % 9.7 % 56.7 % Catastrophes, net of reinsurance including reinstatement premium 61.5 % 10.9 % 3.2 % 0.8 % N/A (2) 0.0 % 36.9 % 4.9 % Write-off receivable from reinsurer 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % N/A (2) 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Underlying combined ratio (1) 98.9 % 103.5 % 95.4 % 112.4 % N/A (2) 107.6 % 103.6 % 115.5 % Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development 825 300 990 1,810 1,764 18,528 - - 3,579 20,638





(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio. The underlying combined ratio is the net combined ratio excluding the impact of net prior year reserve development and catastrophes and excluding the write-off of a receivable from reinsurer. (2) The Company’s Runoff Segment has reached a point of maturity that earned premium is minimal and renders any ratios no longer meaningful.





Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Segment Data Year-to-Date Ended Sep. 30 Commercial Lines

Segment Personal Lines

Segment Runoff

Segment Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands, unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross premiums written $ 113,733 $ 110,013 $ 51,919 $ 47,589 $ 324 $ 10,255 $ - $ - $ 165,976 $ 167,857 Ceded premiums written (35,460 ) (51,434 ) (316 ) (226 ) (206 ) (872 ) - - (35,982 ) (52,532 ) Net premiums written 78,273 58,579 51,603 47,363 118 9,383 - - 129,994 115,325 Change in unearned premiums (12,239 ) (3,584 ) (8,859 ) (350 ) 10 1,341 - - (21,088 ) (2,593 ) Net premiums earned 66,034 54,995 42,744 47,013 128 10,724 - - 108,906 112,732 Total revenues 66,082 55,064 45,087 49,889 42 10,724 12,429 1,936 123,640 117,613 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 59,483 40,398 36,469 41,408 10,037 79,362 - - 105,989 161,168 Pre-tax (loss) income $ (15,151 ) $ (4,261 ) $ (7,265 ) $ (7,989 ) $ (49,266 ) $ (73,929 ) $ (2,221 ) $ (13,522 ) $ (73,903 ) $ (99,701 ) Net loss ratio (1) 90.1 % 73.5 % 85.3 % 88.1 % N/A (2) 740.0 % 97.3 % 143.0 % Net expense ratio (1) 32.9 % 35.7 % 31.8 % 30.3 % N/A (2) 40.3 % 76.5 % 41.1 % Net combined ratio (1) 123.0 % 109.2 % 117.1 % 118.4 % N/A (2) 780.3 % 173.8 % 184.1 % Impact on net combined ratio Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development 2.4 % 0.5 % 9.3 % 11.1 % N/A (2) 656.1 % 13.9 % 67.3 % Catastrophes, net of reinsurance including reinstatement premium 23.4 % 5.4 % 2.1 % 0.4 % N/A (2) 0.0 % 15.0 % 2.8 % Write-off receivable from reinsurer 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % N/A (2) 0.0 % 33.8 % 0.0 % Underlying combined ratio (1) 97.2 % 103.3 % 105.7 % 106.9 % N/A (2) 124.2 % 111.1 % 114.0 % Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development 1,594 250 3,982 5,218 9,603 70,365 15,179 75,833

(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio. The underlying combined ratio is the net combined ratio excluding the impact of net prior year reserve development and catastrophes and excluding the write-off of a receivable from reinsurer. (2) The Company’s Runoff Segment has reached a point of maturity that earned premium is minimal and renders any ratios no longer meaningful.

