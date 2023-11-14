VirTra Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2023 Financial Results

Quarterly Revenue Increases 54% Year-Over-Year to $7.6 Million



Quarterly Net Income Increases by $2.4 Million to $1.6 Million

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc . (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here .

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue increased 54% to $7.6 million

Gross profit increased 114% to $5.4 million, or 71% of total revenue

Net income increased by $2.4 million to $1.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.9 million

Cash and cash equivalents of $17.2 million at September 30, 2023





Nine Month 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue increased 42% to $27.9 million

Gross profit increased 67% to $18.3 million, or 65% of total revenue

Net income increased by $5.0 million to $5.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $9.4 million





Third Quarter and Nine Month 2023 Financial Highlights:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended All figures in millions, except per share data September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Δ September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Δ Total Revenue $7.6 $4.9 54% $27.9 $19.7 42% Gross Profit $5.4 $2.5 114% $18.3 $10.9 67% Gross Margin 71% 51% N/A 65% 56% N/A Net Income (Loss) $1.6 ($0.8) N/A $5.6 $0.6 N/A Diluted EPS $0.15 ($0.07) N/A $0.51 $0.05 N/A Adjusted EBITDA $2.9 ($0.5) N/A $9.4 $1.7 N/A



Management Commentary

"Building on our record-breaking first half, we’ve made further strides in improving our operations and sales activity this quarter, resulting in a robust 54% increase in quarterly revenue,” said VirTra CEO John Givens. “These ongoing improvements, with significant developments made in the third quarter, such as enhancing our production facility and focusing on our machine shop processes and equipment upgrades, are set to continue bearing fruit in future quarters. These efforts have not only accelerated manufacturing but also improved product quality, ultimately leading to higher customer satisfaction. With our significantly improved business operations, we are directing our attention towards increasing sales productivity, and we’re already realizing early progress.

“The changes we’ve made to our sales methodology, compensation, and territory structuring are set to deliver substantial results in the near term and will continue to compound over the coming years. As part of these sales enhancements, we’ve expanded our team to boost customer success and enable our salesforce to focus on driving new business. This concerted effort, combined with our sustained success in the law enforcement market and the solid early progress achieved in key military contracts, positions VirTra for strong, sustained growth in the long term.

“Furthermore, our focus on developing industry-leading technology continues to unlock long-term value. In Q3, we unveiled V-XR®, our extended reality training solution, to our product portfolio. This strategic addition prioritizes the development of essential interpersonal skills crucial for law enforcement professionals, enabling them to navigate sensitive situations, de-escalate conflicts, and build trust with their communities. By integrating soft skills training into our curriculum, we aim to provide law enforcement professionals with the tools and knowledge needed for more meaningful and effective community engagement. Emphasizing empathy, communication, and cultural awareness, V-XR® sets a new industry standard and maintains a competitive price point, making it accessible to law enforcement agencies, large and small. Strong pre-order demand signals its potential as a gateway to larger simulator sales. We’ve also streamlined aspects of our simulators, ensuring easier access to control computers while reducing assembly costs and time. These enhancements, combined with ongoing content updates, further solidify our position as the market leader in training technology.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 54% to $7.6 million from $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue was driven by a continued improvement in sales strategy and continued demand for training solutions.

Gross profit increased 114% to $5.4 million from $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin was 71%, an increase compared to 51% in the third quarter of 2022.

Net operating expense was $3.7 million, compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The slight increase in net operating expense was associated with additional staffing and the opening of our Orlando facility.

Operating income increased by $2.8 million to $1.7 million from $(1.1) million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income was $1.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to net income of $(0.8) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, increased to $2.9 million from $(0.5) million in the third quarter of 2022.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 42% to $27.9 million from $19.7 million in the first nine months of 2022. The increase in revenue was driven by record first-half performance and continued improvement in sales strategy.

Gross profit increased 67% to $18.3 million from $10.9 million in the first nine months of 2022. Gross profit margin was 65%, an increase compared to 56% in the first nine months of 2022. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to the aforementioned increase in revenue while maintaining cost of sales in line with 2022 levels.

Net operating expense was $11.2 million, compared to $10.3 million in the first nine months of 2022. The increase in net operating expense was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits resulting from the addition of new staff, expenses for the new Orlando office, as well as an increase in R&D spend, and the implementation expense related to the launch of the Company’s new ERP system.

Operating income jumped to $7.1 million in the first nine months of 2023, a $6.4 million increase from $0.7 million in the prior year period.

Net income was $5.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to net income of $0.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the first nine months of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, increased to $9.4 million from $1.7 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Financial Commentary

“The third quarter was highlighted by sustained revenue growth and significant profitability improvements,” said VirTra CFO Alanna Boudreau. “Our 71% gross margins reflect our commitment to managing cost of sales as we drive business expansion. Although we experienced a temporary slowdown in our bookings during Q3, partly due to a brief government shutdown, we expect them to rebound and accelerate as our sales initiatives gain further traction. Our pipeline continues to grow while our backlog remains healthy and will continue to provide our year-over-year revenue increase in the fourth quarter. Based on our excellent performance in the first nine months, we are very confident in surpassing our year-end targets for 2023, and we anticipate continued revenue and profitability expansion as we move into 2024.”

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 Increase % September 30 September 30 Increase % 2023 2022 (Decrease) Change 2023 2022 (Decrease) Change Net Income $ 1,634,790 $ (802,881 ) $ 2,437,671 304 % $ 5,607,804 $ 561,567 $ 5,046,237 899 % Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 244,316 (222,683 ) 466,999 210 % 1,863,150 148,001 1,715,149 1159 % Depreciation and amortization 121,054 423,069 (302,015 ) -71 % 602,535 659,775 (57,240 ) -9 % Interest (net) 23,957 - 23,957 100 % 133,377 - 133,377 100 % EBITDA $ 2,024,117 $ (602,495 ) $ 2,626,612 436 % $ 8,206,866 $ 1,369,343 $ 6,837,523 499 % Right of use amortization 843,042 131,221 711,821 542 % 1,209,397 291,879 917,518 314 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,867,159 $ (471,274 ) $ 3,338,433 708 % $ 9,416,263 $ 1,661,222 $ 7,755,041 467 %



Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "should," "could," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these risks and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,201,178 $ 13,483,597 Accounts receivable, net 14,134,515 3,002,887 Inventory, net 10,775,630 9,592,328 Unbilled revenue 2,998,700 7,485,990 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,310,589 531,051 Total current assets 46,420,612 34,095,853 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 15,096,353 15,267,133 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 843,042 1,212,814 Intangible assets, net 569,762 587,777 Security deposits, long-term 35,691 35,691 Other assets, long-term 201,670 376,461 Deferred tax asset, net 5,361,667 2,238,762 Total long-term assets 22,108,185 19,718,638 Total assets $ 68,528,797 $ 53,814,491 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,386,038 $ 1,251,240 Accrued compensation and related costs 1,381,507 1,494,890 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,936,871 1,917,922 Note payable, current 207,220 232,537 Operating lease liability, short-term 578,517 557,683 Deferred revenue, short-term 7,738,550 4,302,492 Total current liabilities 17,228,703 9,756,764 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 3,446,423 1,605,969 Note payable, long-term 7,872,784 8,050,116 Operating lease liability, long-term 307,086 720,023 Total long-term liabilities 11,626,293 10,376,108 Total liabilities 28,854,996 20,132,872 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,961,356 and 10,900,759 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively 1,094 1,089 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 31,804,768 31,420,395 Retained earnings 7,867,939 2,260,135 Total stockholders’ equity 39,673,801 33,681,619 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 68,528,797 $ 53,814,491





VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 09/30/2023 09/30/2022 09/30/2023 09/30/2022 Revenue: Net Sales $ 7,561,582 $ 4,903,397 $ 27,925,420 $ 19,654,008 Total Revenue 7,561,582 4,903,397 27,925,420 19,654,008 Cost of sales 2,175,508 2,387,307 9,669,708 8,707,096 Gross Profit 5,386,074 2,516,090 18,255,712 10,946,912 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 3,229,075 2,900,100 9,220,751 8,281,543 Research and Development 487,388 687,890 1,965,438 1,984,343 Net Operating expense 3,716,463 3,587,990 11,186,189 10,265,886 Income from operations 1,669,611 (1,071,900 ) 7,069,523 681,026 Other Income (expense): Other Income 233,521 112,571 625,761 223,950 Other Expense (24,026 ) (66,235 ) (224,330 ) (195,408 ) Net other income (expense) 209,495 46,336 401,431 28,542 Income before provision for income taxes 1,879,106 (1,025,564 ) 7,470,954 709,568 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 244,316 (222,683 ) 1,863,150 148,001 Net Income $ 1,634,790 $ (802,881 ) $ 5,607,804 $ 561,567 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.15 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.51 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.51 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,934,962 10,867,745 10,924,486 10,850,912 Diluted 10,942,509 10,867,745 10,929,155 10,870,842



