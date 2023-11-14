Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,676 in the last 365 days.

ADDvantage Technologies Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the third quarter of 2023.

“We have taken proactive steps to reduce our fixed costs by $2 million this year in response to industry-wide headwinds in both segments,” commented Joe Hart, Chief Executive Officer. “Simultaneously, we are aggressively expanding our Fulton Technologies business into adjacent Broadband and Fixed Wireless construction and infrastructure markets where we can take advantage of established relationships, existing contracts and proven capabilities. This expansion shows significant promise, representing a more durable revenue stream that is more resistant to economic pressures. We are encouraged with the initial response to our Broadband initiatives and our backlog for fiber network construction has increased substantially over just a few short months.”

“In the interim, we are carefully managing costs to navigate the ongoing downturn in 5G-related build activity by the national wireless carriers,” continued Mr. Hart. “Construction is expected to pick back up in 2024 as wireless data consumption and network demand continues to climb at a positive rate.

“Our Telco Segment is also experiencing a start to increased monthly sales due to an increase in orders for Optical Transport equipment. Simultaneously, we have methodically reduced our Telco inventory levels by $1.8 million over the first nine months of the year in light of lower demand.”

Financial Results for the Three Months ended September 30, 2023

Third quarter sales were $10.3 million, a decrease of $15.6 million, or 60% compared to $25.9 million last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $11.4 million in Telco revenue, and a decrease of $4.2 million in Wireless revenue.

Gross profit was $2.8 million, or 27% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $8.5 million, or 33.0% gross margin, for the same period last year. Operating expenses decreased $0.6 million, or 27%, to $1.7 million reflecting the previously announced cost-reduction initiatives. Consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses include overhead, which consist of personnel, insurance, professional services, communication, and other cost categories, decreased $1.4 million or 31%, to $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $4.5 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the quarter was $2.7 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter last year.

Balance sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.6 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2022. Outstanding debt as of September 30, 2023 was $3.6 million.

As a result of continuing negative operating results, the Company is exploring obtaining other funding arrangements to supplement working capital and a replacement of its current accounts receivable factoring facility which matures December 17, 2023. Our unaudited financial statements include an explanatory paragraph related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. See further discussion in Note 2 to the Company’s financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s financial statements or to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Date:   Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time:    5 p.m. Eastern
Toll-free Dial-in Number:   1-844-826-3035
International Dial-in Number:   1-412-317-5195
Conference ID:   10184146
     

Participants can also click this link to have an operator connect interested parties to the call using passcode: 6996978.

The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of ADDvantage's website, www.addvantagetechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available through November 28, 2023.

Toll-free Replay Number:   1-844-512-2921
International Replay Number:   1-412-317-6671
Replay Passcode:   10184146
     

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEY) is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

ADDvantage operates through its subsidiaries, Fulton Technologies, Nave Communications, and Triton Datacom. For more information, please visit the corporate web site at www.addvantagetechnologies.com/.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this announcement may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from these statements. A complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s reports and documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information:
Hayden IR
Brett Maas
(646) 536-7331
aey@haydenir.com

-- Tables follow –

 
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,632     $ 2,552  
Restricted cash   722       1,101  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $304 and $262, respectively   1,491       1,682  
Unbilled revenue   1,232       5,005  
Income tax receivable   102       102  
Inventories, net of allowances of $4,118 and $3,871, respectively   7,788       9,563  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,313       1,399  
Total current assets   14,280       21,404  
       
Property and equipment, at cost:      
Machinery and equipment   5,568       5,542  
Leasehold improvements   899       899  
Total property and equipment, at cost   6,467       6,441  
Less: Accumulated depreciation   (3,761 )     (3,057 )
Net property and equipment   2,706       3,384  
Right-of-use lease assets   814       1,540  
Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization   470       709  
Goodwill   58       58  
Other assets   207       123  
Total assets $ 18,535     $ 27,218  


Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 6,777     $ 9,407  
Accrued expenses   1,531       1,445  
Deferred revenue   332       148  
Notes payable   2,220        
Right-of-use lease obligations, current   757       1,204  
Finance lease obligations, current   627       636  
Other current liabilities   565       442  
Total current liabilities   12,809       13,282  
Right-of-use lease obligations, long-term   149       635  
Finance lease obligations, long-term   790       1,254  
Total liabilities   13,748       15,171  
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 14,850,858 and 14,132,033 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   149       141  
Paid in capital   3,625       2,585  
Retained earnings   1,013       9,321  
Total shareholders’ equity   4,787       12,047  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 18,535     $ 27,218  


 
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Sales $ 10,341     $ 25,926     $ 37,148     $ 77,474  
Cost of sales   7,502       17,383       27,620       55,026  
Gross profit   2,839       8,543       9,528       22,448  
Operating expenses   1,689       2,303       5,703       7,600  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   3,071       4,464       9,965       12,459  
Depreciation and amortization expense   308       295       942       925  
Gain on disposal of assets         311             309  
Income (loss) from operations   (2,229 )     1,792       (7,082 )     1,773  
Other expense:              
Other expense   (158 )     (273 )     (491 )     (675 )
Interest expense   (338 )     (36 )     (717 )     (134 )
Other expense, net   (496 )     (309 )     (1,208 )     (809 )
               
Income (loss) before income taxes   (2,725 )     1,483       (8,290 )     964  
Income tax provision   2             18        
               
Net income (loss) $ (2,727 )   $ 1,483     $ (8,308 )   $ 964  
               
Income (loss) per share:              
Basic and diluted $ (0.19 )   $ 0.11     $ (0.60 )   $ 0.07  
Shares used in per share calculation:              
Basic and diluted   14,256,869       13,638,162       13,882,628       13,302,410  
                               

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental, non-GAAP financial measure.  EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA as presented also excludes impairment charges for operating lease right-of-use assets and intangible assets including goodwill, stock compensation expense, other income, other expense, interest income and income from equity method investment. Adjusted EBITDA is presented below because this metric is used by the financial community as a method of measuring our financial performance and of evaluating the market value of companies considered to be in similar businesses.  Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.  In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs.

The following table provides a reconciliation by segment of loss from operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, in thousands:

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023   Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
  Wireless   Telco   Total   Wireless   Telco   Total
Income (loss) from operations $ (1,853 )   $ (376 )   $ (2,229 )   $ (202 )   $ 1,994   $ 1,792
Depreciation and amortization expense   188       120       308       174       121     295
Stock compensation expense   (7 )     72       65       78       72     150
Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,672 )   $ (184 )   $ (1,856 )   $ 50     $ 2,187   $ 2,237
                       
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
  Wireless   Telco   Total   Wireless   Telco   Total
Income (loss) from operations $ (5,617 )   $ (1,465 )   $ (7,082 )   $ (3,859 )   $ 5,632   $ 1,773
Depreciation and amortization expense   582       360       942       561       364     925
Stock compensation expense   283       380       663       234       266     500
Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,752 )   $ (725 )   $ (5,477 )   $ (3,064 )   $ 6,262   $ 3,198

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

ADDvantage Technologies Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more