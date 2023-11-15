pdfRest Launches PDF to Office Pro Cloud API Service to Simplify PDF Conversion
New Service for Businesses and Developers Supports Easy Integration for Converting Documents from PDF to Editable Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
This Cloud API service empowers developers and businesses to easily integrate PDF conversion into their applications and workflows.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- pdfRest, a leading provider of PDF API solutions, today announced the launch of its new PDF to Office Pro Cloud API service. This cloud-based API simplifies the process of converting PDF files into editable Microsoft Office documents, making it easier to edit, analyze, and present content found within PDFs.
PDF to Office Pro includes three powerful tools:
PDF to Word is an API tool that converts PDF documents into Microsoft Word documents, allowing users to easily edit and format the content.
PDF to Excel is an API tool that converts PDF documents into Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, enabling users to organize and analyze data.
PDF to PowerPoint is an API tool converts PDF documents into Microsoft PowerPoint presentations, supporting engaging and visual presentations.
The PDF to Office Pro Cloud API service offers high-quality conversion, eliminating formatting errors, data loss, and compatibility issues that are common with other PDF conversion tools. It also provides a fast and easy-to-connect REST API interface that can be called from almost any programming language or low-code framework. This makes it simple to automate PDF conversion and batch processing at scale.
"We are excited to launch PDF to Office Pro, which streamlines the process of converting PDFs into editable Office documents," said Eric Shore, Chief Innovation Officer of pdfRest. "This Cloud API service empowers developers and businesses to easily integrate PDF conversion into their applications and workflows."
PDF to Office Pro is currently available via Cloud API service, with plans for expansion to a Self-Hosted API in the AWS Marketplace. To get started, developers can sign up for a free API key and use the intuitive pdfRest API Lab interface to build and send API calls from a browser. Code samples are also available on the pdfRest GitHub repository, and preconfigured API calls can be found in the pdfRest Postman Collection.
About pdfRest
pdfRest was developed by Datalogics, a leading provider of PDF solutions, channel partner for Adobe, and member of the PDF Association. pdfRest offers a suite of powerful APIs that enable developers and businesses to integrate PDF conversion, modification, extraction, and optimization into their applications and workflows. pdfRest’s APIs are easy to use, reliable, and scalable, making them the ideal choice for businesses of all sizes.
