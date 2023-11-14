Sign up for email alerts on Compounding

The Compounding Quality Act requires the Secretary to establish a mechanism to receive submissions from state boards of pharmacy concerning certain actions taken against compounding pharmacies or expressing concerns that a compounding pharmacy may be acting contrary to section 503A.

This section is to be implemented in consultation with the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP).

In addition, state boards of pharmacy must be notified when the Secretary receives certain state submissions or makes a determination that a compounding pharmacy is acting contrary to section 503A.

