Dates Announced for State’s Annual Winter Trout Stockings

 

RALEIGH, N.C. (Nov. 14, 2023) – Anglers, get your fishing gear ready. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) will soon stock more than 67,000 trout from its Bobby N. Setzer and Armstrong state fish hatcheries into 44 small lakes and ponds located in the state’s Mountain and Piedmont regions.  

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 21, NCWRC staff will stock brook, brown and rainbow trout to provide seasonal angling opportunities to the public. All fish stocked will be 10 inches or larger. Anglers may harvest up to seven trout per day in the impoundments. There are no bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. Requirements include a fishing license, which may be purchased online or by calling (833) 950-0575, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or visiting a local Wildlife Service Agent

The stocking schedule with locations and dates is posted on NCWRC’s website and is subject to change, therefore it is recommended reviewing the schedule prior to planning a fishing trip. For more information on trout fishing in North Carolina, visit NCWRC’s trout fishing webpage

 

 

