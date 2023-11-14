The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of The Beauty Health Company (“Beauty Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SKIN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 13, 2023, Beauty Health announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The Company disclosed that “[t]he quarter was overshadowed by lower-than-expected U.S. revenue and $63.1 million in restructuring charges related to device upgrades of early generation Syndeo devices.” As a result, the Company further disclosed that “the Company is revising its fiscal year 2023 net sales guidance to a range of $385 to $400 million, its fiscal year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to a range of 5% to 6% and is suspending its long-term 2025 financial outlook.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell approximately 40% during after-hours trading on November 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Beauty Health securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com