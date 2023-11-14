Local Non-Profit that Supports Local People Affected by Cancer Receives Transformative $8,700 Donation
This donation of $8700 is a humble contribution to the organization’s impactful work, and I encourage others to join hands in this vital cause. Together, we can make a meaningful difference.”LUFKIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kramer Automotive and Kimberly Eakin Automotive delivered their transformative $8,700 donation to the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope. Both automotive groups held a month-long campaign in October 2023 in which the dealerships committed to donate $50 per car sold.
“I am honored to support East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope in their unwavering commitment to providing hope, assistance, and care to those battling cancer.” said Chuck Kramer, President & CEO of Kramer Automotive. “This donation of $8700 is a humble contribution to the organization’s impactful work, and I encourage others to join hands in this vital cause. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of local people affected by cancer,” added Kimberly Eakin, Kimberly Eakin Automotive Dealer Principle & Kramer Automotive Managing Partner.
The East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, located in Lufkin, Texas, is local organization providing resources and helping alleviate the financial burden of cancer for local, eligible patients. Every donation that is raised goes back to helping local people who have been diagnosed with Cancer. The charitable organization understands that a cancer diagnosis can create a significant burden in the lives of not only the patient but on their families as well. The financial strain caused by cancer treatments can impact a patient’s emotional and physical health- not allowing the patient to fully recover as they should.
Ashley Berry, Founder & CEO of the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, added “We are profoundly grateful for the generosity displayed by this incredible donation of $8700. This contribution will significantly bolster our efforts in providing critical support, resources, and hope to local individuals and families facing the challenges of cancer. Such acts of kindness empower us to expand our reach and make a tangible impact in the lives of those affected by this disease. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our compassionate donor partners for their invaluable support in our mission to combat cancer and uplift our community.”
Kramer Automotive, located in Livingston and Porter Texas, and Kimberly Eakin Automotive, located in Lufkin, Texas, believe in 100% employee satisfaction. Customer satisfaction will be their #1 mission. Additionally, they believe in sharing profits with their employees and their communities. The auto groups dedicate resources to supporting local charities and community involvement.
