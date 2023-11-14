Barbara Paluszkiewicz Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathetic Leadership" with Chris Voss

Barbara Paluszkiewicz

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA , November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to reveal an exciting collaboration between the visionary CEO of CDN Technologies, a leading IT services provider, Barbara Paluszkiewicz, and the world-renowned, and former FBI negotiation expert, Chris Voss. Together with a distinguished team of professionals, they are co-authoring the eagerly awaited book, Empathetic Leadership. Chris Voss's involvement brings an exceptional dimension to the project, blending his unparalleled expertise in negotiation with Barbara's insights on leadership, technology, and cybersecurity. The book is set to launch in the spring of 2024, promising a truly unique perspective on leadership in today's world.

Barbara Paluszkiewicz's career journey has been marked by her unwavering commitment to championing top-tier IT services and leading CDN Technologies to become the first and only CompTIA Security Trustmark+ accredited Technology Service Provider in Canada. This prestigious recognition underscores their dedication to providing impeccable IT Service, IT Support, and Cyber Security Services to small and medium enterprises across southern Ontario.

Beyond her impressive accomplishments in the tech industry, Barbara is also a prolific author. Her first book, "IT Scams: How To Avoid Being Ripped Off By Your Computer Guy And IT Services," offers a candid and insightful look into the challenges businesses often face in the ever-evolving tech landscape. She further expands on her tech insights through her podcast platform, "KNOW Tech Talk," where she delves into critical tech topics.

With over three decades of experience, Barbara emphasizes that cybersecurity is about creating a stable and worry-free digital environment for businesses. Her unique perspective, combined with her exceptional ability to demystify complex tech concepts, has solidified her position as a trusted expert in her field.

Barbara's expertise has garnered attention from major television networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, City TV, ROGERS, and FOX TV, where she frequently discusses topics ranging from ransomware threats to the critical importance of robust IT systems.

Her speaking engagements have taken her to prestigious venues, including the iconic Carnegie Hall, marking a significant milestone in her professional speaking journey.

For businesses navigating the complexities of the tech landscape, Barbara Paluszkiewicz and CDN Technologies offer a guiding hand. Through her collaboration on Empathetic Leadership, Barbara will share her valuable insights on leadership, technology, and cybersecurity, providing readers with a unique and informed perspective.

