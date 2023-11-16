Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) Ends on December 7th
Industry Expert Shares Stress-free Planning Tips to Save Time and MoneyAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 4,000 Medicare Advantage plans available, how does one choose the best plan? It can be overwhelming, and confusing trying to understand if one need Parts A, B, C, or D. Often, people must search multiple different websites or call multiple carriers to understand coverage options and compare plans.
Medicare experts Fran Soistman, Whitney Stidom, Andy Gossett, of eHealth, can share an “AEP Toolbox” that helps clear confusion and contains everything one need to help navigate selection and enrollment coverage. He/she can also discuss the differences between Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Part D for extra prescription coverage, and Part C Medicare Advantage.
