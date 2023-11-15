Sackett & Associates Insurance Services, Inc Announces Promotion of Emma Fitzpatrick to Vice President
Decade of Dedication: Emma Fitzpatrick’s Promotion to Vice President Paves the Way for Sackett & Associates Insurance Services to Offer Medicare Insurance Plans
Emma has consistently gone above and beyond in her service to our clients, and her expertise in Medicare Plans is second to none. She is a treasured member of our team.”SEBASTOPOL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sackett & Associates Insurance Services, Inc is thrilled to announce the promotion of Emma Fitzpatrick to the role of Vice President. Having been an integral part of Sackett & Associates Insurance Services since 2013, Emma is renowned in her region for her understanding of Medicare Health Insurance Plans. As she celebrates a decade with the company this November, her new role as Vice President is a testament to her invaluable contributions over the years.
— Teri Sackett, President of Sackett & Associates Insurance Services, Inc
Emma’s journey with Sackett & Associates Insurance Services has been marked by her unwavering dedication to helping clients navigate the often complex and confusing landscape of health insurance options, saving them thousands of dollars in premiums on plans that weren’t the right fit for their needs. Her dedication to client service and her ability to demystify the intricacies of insurance policies have made her a trusted broker in the field.
“We couldn’t be more excited to announce Emma’s promotion to Vice President,” expressed Teri Sackett, President of Sackett & Associates Insurance Services. “Her decade-long journey with us has been nothing short of extraordinary. Emma has consistently gone above and beyond in her service to our clients, and her expertise in Medicare Plans is second to none. She is a treasured member of our team, and this promotion is a well-deserved recognition of her hard work and dedication.”
Since its inception in 1979, Sackett & Associates Insurance Services, Inc has been committed to providing top-notch insurance solutions to individuals and small businesses in Sebastopol and throughout Sonoma County. As an independent agency, they carefully select the best insurance plans to fit their clients' needs, ensuring personalized and reliable service. Emma’s promotion is reflective of the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence and leadership in the insurance industry.
“Working with Sackett & Associates over the past decade has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Emma Fitzpatrick. “I am honored to step into the role of Vice President and continue my work in helping our clients find the right health insurance solutions. I am grateful for the opportunities for growth and development that Sackett Insurance Services has provided me, and I look forward to contributing to our future successes.”
Emma taking on the role of Vice President is a key part of the company’s strategic plan to grow and diversify their service offerings. With her on the leadership team, they are poised to become the go-to resource for Medicare Health Insurance Plans in Sebastopol and the greater Sonoma County area.
About Sackett & Associates Insurance Services, Inc
Sackett & Associates Insurance Services, based in Sebastopol, California, has been providing trusted insurance solutions to individuals and small businesses since 1979. As an independent agency, they are committed to finding the best coverage at the most affordable price for their clients. With a focus on personalized service and client satisfaction, the Sackett Insurance team is dedicated to ensuring the well-being and peace of mind of their clients. For more information, please visit www.sackettinsurance.net or call (707) 823-3689.
Emma Fitzpatrick is licensed with the California Department of Insurance (CDI) and appointed by multiple insurers to transact on their behalf. License number: 0I76890.
