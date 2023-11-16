Centripetal and Renaissance Partner to Strengthen Cybersecurity in the Irish Market
The Two Companies Join Forces to Drive Intelligence-Powered Cybersecurity Advancements in IrelandGALWAY, IRELAND, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centripetal, the global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, today announced a strategic partnership with Renaissance, the leading Irish value-added distributor in Ireland. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bolstering Ireland's cybersecurity landscape and underscores the commitment to combating the rising tide of cyber threats.
The cost and complexity of protecting IT assets from cyberthreats is increasing and enterprises are struggling to know where best to invest their efforts and budgets for maximum impact. Centripetal’s CleanINTERNET® delivers real-time protection against all known cyber attacks by operationalizing the world's largest collection of threat intelligence, in real-time. The solution also provides a team of elite, highly skilled, intelligence operational analysts augmented by AI technology to monitor and protect an organization's network.
"In an age where the digital terrain is rife with escalating cyber threats, Centripetal stands as a crucial ally for Irish organizations in pursuit of thorough protection” said Michael Conway, Director at Renaissance. “This partnership signifies a transformation in the cybersecurity landscape of Ireland. CleanINTERNET® not only delivers a robust alternative protection strategy but does so at a dramatically lower cost, redefining the landscape of digital defense.”
With this partnership, Centripetal and Renaissance aim to empower Irish organizations to stay ahead of cyber threats, reinforcing the importance of intelligence-powered cybersecurity in an era where traditional, legacy, methods fall short.
“This collaboration marks a significant milestone, extending the reach of proactive, intelligence-powered cybersecurity solutions to organizations across Ireland,” added Dave Silke, European MD at Centripetal. “Together, we are excited to elevate the standards of digital defense in the Irish market.”
ABOUT CENTRIPETAL
Centripetal, a global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, is operationalizing the world’s largest collection of threat intelligence, in real-time, to protect organizations from every known cyberthreat through its innovative patented technologies. Through its CleanINTERNET® service, Centripetal delivers a highly effective solution leveraging the latest computing technology and skilled intelligence operators at a significantly lower cost. We are experts in intelligence, with a team comprised of cryptologists, and security operators from the U.S. Intelligence & Defense community who have protected the most sensitive assets in the world. Centripetal is based in Reston, VA with offices in Portsmouth, NH and Galway, Ireland. For more information, visit centripetal.ai.
