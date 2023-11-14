Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy Announce New Hire in Ohio

Animal Wellness Action and Center for a Humane Economy Logos

Animal Wellness Action and Center for a Humane Economy Logos

Addition of state director upgrades animal welfare advocacy and capacity in Ohio

I am grateful for the opportunity to help make a positive impact for animals and honored to be able to offer my time and effort to an organization like AWA.”
— Rachel Stupek, Ohio state director for AWA, CHE
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy announce the hiring of Rachel Stupek as Ohio State Director.

Animal Wellness Action focuses on passing state and federal legislation to better protect animals, while the Center for a Humane Economy urges corporations to include animal welfare in their supply chains, R&D programs, and other operations, thereby creating a more humane economic order.

“Ohio has a very strong history of animal welfare advocacy, and I know that Rachel will build on the state’s existing set of laws and standards and secure even more sensible protection for all animals, said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. “We need to fortify many of Ohio’s laws, but also to enforce the laws that are already in place, while also calling upon average Ohioans to speak up for animals.”

RACHEL STUPEK
Ohio State Director

Growing up in rural Ohio, Rachel developed a strong connection to animals and nature at a young age. She has always felt a duty to respect, honor, and protect them. She is glad to now have a more active and coordinated role in doing just that.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to help make a positive impact for animals and honored to be able to offer my time and effort to an organization like AWA.”

Rachel spent the last four years working as an advocate and forensic interviewer at a child advocacy center where she assisted local law enforcement and child protective services to help children and families that have suffered physical and sexual abuse, domestic violence, and neglect.

She is a certified yoga teacher and loves to spend her free time teaching, practicing, and meditating. She has published a positive affirmation coloring book inspired by the children she works with and two collections of poetry. In addition to writing and drawing, she also loves to read classic novels and explore the Ohio wilderness with her rescue dog, Sybil.

ABOUT
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) whose mission is to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty to all animals. The group also works to enforce existing anti-cruelty and wildlife protection laws. Animal Wellness Action believes helping animals helps us all. Twitter: @AWAction_News

The Center for a Humane Economy is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) whose mission is to help animals by helping forge a more humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both. The Center believes helping animals helps us all. Twitter: @TheHumaneCenter

Wayne Pacelle Pacelle
ANIMAL WELLNESS ACTION
+ 12024200446
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy Announce New Hire in Ohio

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Law, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wayne Pacelle Pacelle
ANIMAL WELLNESS ACTION
+ 12024200446
Company/Organization
ANIMAL WELLNESS ACTION
611 Pennsylvania Ave SE #136
Washington, District of Columbia, 20003
United States
+1 202-821-5686
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Animal Welfare Groups Call for Ban on California Trainer with 527 Horse-Racing Rule Violations one month later
Animal Welfare Groups Condemn BLM as Responsible for Actions That Led to Deaths of Seven Wild Horses
Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy Announce New Hire in Ohio
View All Stories From This Author