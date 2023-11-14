Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy Announce New Hire in Ohio
Addition of state director upgrades animal welfare advocacy and capacity in Ohio
I am grateful for the opportunity to help make a positive impact for animals and honored to be able to offer my time and effort to an organization like AWA.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy announce the hiring of Rachel Stupek as Ohio State Director.
Animal Wellness Action focuses on passing state and federal legislation to better protect animals, while the Center for a Humane Economy urges corporations to include animal welfare in their supply chains, R&D programs, and other operations, thereby creating a more humane economic order.
“Ohio has a very strong history of animal welfare advocacy, and I know that Rachel will build on the state’s existing set of laws and standards and secure even more sensible protection for all animals, said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. “We need to fortify many of Ohio’s laws, but also to enforce the laws that are already in place, while also calling upon average Ohioans to speak up for animals.”
RACHEL STUPEK
Ohio State Director
Growing up in rural Ohio, Rachel developed a strong connection to animals and nature at a young age. She has always felt a duty to respect, honor, and protect them. She is glad to now have a more active and coordinated role in doing just that.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to help make a positive impact for animals and honored to be able to offer my time and effort to an organization like AWA.”
Rachel spent the last four years working as an advocate and forensic interviewer at a child advocacy center where she assisted local law enforcement and child protective services to help children and families that have suffered physical and sexual abuse, domestic violence, and neglect.
She is a certified yoga teacher and loves to spend her free time teaching, practicing, and meditating. She has published a positive affirmation coloring book inspired by the children she works with and two collections of poetry. In addition to writing and drawing, she also loves to read classic novels and explore the Ohio wilderness with her rescue dog, Sybil.
ABOUT
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) whose mission is to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty to all animals. The group also works to enforce existing anti-cruelty and wildlife protection laws. Animal Wellness Action believes helping animals helps us all. Twitter: @AWAction_News
The Center for a Humane Economy is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) whose mission is to help animals by helping forge a more humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both. The Center believes helping animals helps us all. Twitter: @TheHumaneCenter
