DETRIA AUSTIN EVERSON APPOINTED CEO OF THE JOHN AND LILLIAN MILES LEWIS FOUNDATION

This marks an exciting and transformative moment for the foundation, as Detria brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and passion to this role.

It's a privilege to carry forward the legacy of two remarkable individuals who dedicated their lives to the fight for civil rights and equality.”
— Detria Austin Everson
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation (JLMLF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Detria Austin Everson as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 1, 2023. This marks an exciting and transformative moment for the foundation, as Detria brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and passion to this role.

A seasoned leader in the nonprofit sector, Ms. Everson has an extensive background in philanthropy and a commitment to social justice. Her remarkable leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to the civil and human rights principles embraced by Congressman Lewis and his wife, Lillian, align with the mission and values of the organization, making her the perfect steward for their exemplary legacy.

"I am deeply honored and excited to join the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation as its CEO," said Detria Austin Everson. "It's a privilege to carry forward the legacy of two remarkable individuals who dedicated their lives to the fight for civil rights and equality. I am committed to upholding their vision and ensuring that the foundation continues to make a meaningful impact."

Michael Collins, Chair of the foundation and long-time Chief of Staff for Congressman Lewis, expressed his enthusiasm for Ms. Austin Everson’s appointment, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Detria as our new CEO. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the nonprofit sector make her the ideal leader to guide our foundation in pursuit of our mission. We are confident that her vision and dedication will further enhance our ability to create lasting change in the areas of civil rights, social justice, and community development."

A proud Spelman College and University of Arkansas at Little Rock graduate, Ms. Austin Everson most recently served as the Executive Director for the MLK, Sr. Community Resources Collaborative, based in Atlanta, working in conjunction with Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Prior, sheserved as Chief Operating Officer for the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), the nation’s largest non-profit community advocacy and homeownership organization. Ms. Austin Everson helped NACA locate millions of dollars in grant funding to help hundreds of thousands of working-class people realize the American Dream of owning a home. She also lobbied and provided guidance to local, state and national politicians on housing issues that affect America’s middle class and the poor.

In addition to her high-profile professional roles, Ms. Everson was named Volunteer of the Year, by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.,“Member of the Year”, by the Pine Bluff Arkansas Branch of the NAACP and a “Top 40 under 40” by he Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

About The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation (JLMLF)
The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, Inc. was conceived by Congressman Lewis to carry on his and his wife’s passion for purposeful living, civic engagement and building the “beloved community,” and to inspire and support Good Trouble. For more information, visit: https://www.johnandlillianmileslewisfoundation.org/ or follow JLMLF on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

