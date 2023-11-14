Ransomware Protection for 300+ Sources with SourceConnect™ Backup Appliance

CASTRO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayward, California – November – StoneFly, Inc., a leader in storage, hyperconverged, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud solutions, introduces SourceConnect™ Backup—a turnkey on-premises appliance built to simplify data backup for decentralized enterprise environments. With built-in connectors for 300+ sources, including SalesForce, MySQL, PostGreSQL, DuckDB, RedShift, Dockerhub, GitHub, and more, SourceConnect Backup ensures a seamless integration and secure data backup and recovery process.

SourceConnect Backup supports a wide range of enterprise backup software, including Veeam, Veritas, Rubrik, Commvault, Zerto, and various others, ensuring seamless compatibility and enhanced backup capabilities.

Addressing Data Backup Challenges with SourceConnect Backup

Enterprises face an array of challenges when it comes to efficiently backing up data from a multitude of applications and databases. The conventional backup methods often present the following challenges:

Application Diversity: With 300+ connectors, SourceConnect Backup streamlines data backup across a diverse range of applications and databases, offering a unified approach to data protection.

Integration Complexity: SourceConnect Backup simplifies integration with leading enterprise backup software. The built-in connectors facilitate easy integration, eliminating the need for manual coding and complex integration efforts.

Resource Intensiveness: SourceConnect Backup streamlines the backup process, reducing the time and resources required for setup. It ensures swift deployment and operation without overburdening IT resources.

"With over 300 connectors, SourceConnect Backup simplifies data protection by enabling backups for a plethora of enterprise applications like SalesForce, MySQL, and PostGreSQL, our solution ensures robust backup and recovery strategies. In the face of evolving cyber threats, SourceConnect Backup also bolsters data security, serving as a critical tool in our endeavor to fortify enterprises against ransomware attacks, malware, viruses, and hackers," emphasized John Harris, Technical Sales Director at StoneFly, Inc.

Available Now

SourceConnect Backup is readily available for immediate implementation. For more information on how this innovative solution can transform your data backup processes, visit https://stonefly.com/sourceconnect-replication-analytics-backups/ or contact our sales team at sales@stonefly.com for inquiries.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in Hayward, California, is a leading provider of storage, backup, disaster recovery, and cloud solutions. With a legacy of innovation and a dedication to data protection and security, StoneFly delivers cutting-edge enterprise solutions to organizations globally.