Samoa, as Chair of AOSIS, highlights human health risks at INC-3 in Nairobi

14 November 2023, Nairobi Kenya - Samoa, as the Chair of the 39 Small Island Developing States of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), continues to amplify the One Pacific Voice calling for urgent attention and action to end the scourge of plastic pollution which continues to devastate communities least responsible for it.

At the third session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC3) taking place in Nairobi 13 - 19 November 2023, AOSIS as the voice for the vulnerable communities it represents, pointed to the health risks associated with plastic pollution, reiterating the need to urgently finalise a plastics treaty.

“Unsustainable production and consumption of plastic and the leakage of plastics into the environment continue. There is a growing body of evidence that traces of microplastics are being found in our bodies and the food web, posing risks to human health,” Ms Anama Solofa, AOSIS Lead Negotiator on Oceans said. “Devastating impacts on critical ecosystems also persist - I take this opportunity to remind all that there is no time to waste. SIDS are here to work and we remain committed to this process.”

Ms Solofa delivered AOSIS’s statement on Monday, the opening day of the INC-3 plenary.

INC-3 marks the mid-point of the journey towards a global treaty. It follows two earlier rounds of negotiations: INC-1, which took place in Punta del Este, Uruguay, in November 2022, and INC-2, which was held in Paris in June. Two more INC sessions are planned for 2024. In Nairobi, INC-3 members will begin negotiations on the basis of the Zero Draft text prepared by the Chair of the INC.

According to Ms Solofa, AOSIS views the zero draft as a starting point for discussions at INC-3 and looks forward to working on its enhancement toward the development of a first draft in advance of INC-4.

AOSIS also pointed to some key matters that must be highlighted for consideration, such as that the stringency of regulation should reflect the level of risk or harm the chemical, polymer or product poses to human health or the environment.

“The instrument must prescribe appropriate processes to allow for the use of best available data, science and information, and traditional knowledge, knowledge of indigenous peoples and local knowledge systems, to help inform the compilation of annexes, the development of timetables, and the regulatory actions required. These processes must include relevant assessments on implications for SIDS,” AOSIS pointed out.

“The design of regulatory interventions must take into account the availability of safe, accessible, efficient, economically feasible, environmentally friendly and sustainable alternatives, as well as the possibility of cooperating and/or coordinating with existing relevant frameworks or conventions which cover the relevant substances.”

AOSIS also reminded INC-3 that SIDS continue to consider the suitability of some potential obligations within our domestic contexts, such as Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR), given our minimal contributions to global plastic production and limited resources and capacities.

“Regulation of abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded fishing gear (ALDFG) should be across the full lifecycle not just the waste management section to more effectively target one of the largest sources of marine plastic litter. Remediation of legacy plastics, in the marine environment, including in areas beyond national jurisdiction, remains a critical issue for SIDS that requires a dedicated and comprehensive approach, especially given the unique geographic, technical, legal and environmental circumstances. The interventions in this area must reflect the urgency of the matter, to include binding obligations to address past, present and future plastic pollution.”

AOSIS also pointed out that the Means of implementation must specifically target priority areas for SIDS, including but not limited to, waste management, recycling, remediation, access to technologies and reporting requirements.

“Given the nature of the plastic pollution problem, the instrument must encourage strong action from all levels of stakeholders and across all sectors, toward fulfilling the objective of the instrument.”

In Kenya this week, AOSIS reminded that negotiators are reconvening at the very venue where the plastics treaty process began with the adoption of Resolution 5/14.

“Throughout the INC’s that followed, our message has remained clear and consistent: we need an ambitious, effective and equitable Instrument to end plastic pollution once and for all. We must do so constructively and swiftly, as the accelerating global plastic pollution crisis continues to disproportionately affect SIDS livelihoods, health, economies, and environment.

“The agreement must ensure ambitious actions across the full lifecycle of plastics, with new, additional, adequate and predictable means of implementation and specific support provisions for SIDS, including priority access, especially in areas where SIDS are disproportionately affected.”

The third Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment is taking place in Nairobi Kenya from 13 - 19 November 2023.

The Pacific Islands are represented by the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu through the support of the Government of Australia and the United Nations.

They are supported by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), working with partners the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner, Environmental Investigation Agency, Centre for International Environmental Law, University of Wollongong, WWF and Massey University.

