Halton Stairlifts: Leading Liverpool-Based Stairlift Company Achieves Platinum Trusted Service Award for 4th Year Running

Liverpool, England – Halton Stairlifts, the UK’s leading new and reconditioned stairlift expert, is proud to announce the impressive achievement of becoming a Feefo’s Platinum Trusted Service Award winner for the 4th year running.

The Feefo Trusted Service Awards is an annual celebration that recognises businesses that demonstrate outstanding service to their customers, with the winners being decided based on the rating they receive from their customers. By consistently achieving this award, Halton Stairlifts has shown its staunch commitment to offering nothing but exceptional service that prioritises a friendly, customised, and professional approach to every customer.

“We are delighted to receive our Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award,” said the founder of Halton Stairlifts, Neil Mckenzie. “And it’s even more special, knowing we have so many satisfied customers. We’re so proud of our hardworking team already, and it’s nice knowing our customers feel the same way, too. We wouldn’t get the feedback we do if it wasn’t for the expertise and commitment of our workforce.

As an independent stairlift supplier, Feefo reviews enables Halton Stairlifts to efficiently address any issues that customers pose and to continue to develop its services to ensure its team and services remain at the highest possible standard.

This high-quality and customer-centric approach additionally extends to Halton Stairlifts’ variety of premium stairlifts that are designed to help those with mobility issues in the most cost-effective, straightforward, and seamless way possible.

The company, which is Checkatrade-approved, offers a wide range of both straight and curved stairlifts to suit an array of homes. These include:

Straight Stairlifts

Halton Slimline Stairlifts: With built-in smooth stop-start technology, Halton Slimline Stairlifts are designed for straight staircases and allow customers to gain their independence back as well as reduce any strain on their muscles.

Reconditioned Halton Slimline Stairlift: The reconditioned Halton Stairlift is installed without the need for any structural changes to a customer’s property. This stairlift fits seamlessly into a home and easily onto the stairs rather than the wall. This, therefore, prevents any decor from being affected.

Halton Heavy Duty Stairlifts: The heavy-duty models are suitable for straight stairlifts and come with a range of different features and benefits, such as a safety belt, remote controls, a slim fold-away design, and safety sensors.

Halton Sit and Stand Stairlifts: Perfect for people with different needs, Halton’s Sit and Stand Stairlift offers a variety of features, including a backrest and comfortable seat, a removable key to switch on and off, a digital display and controls that have been approved by the arthritis foundation.

Curved Stairlifts

Signature Curved Stairlift: Designed to easily fit into a customer’s home, the company’s Signature Curved Stairlift comes in a wide range of colours to match a range of home décor, as well as an array of features that are easy to use, such as a retractable seat belt, optional two-way power swivel seat and optional powered footrest.

Dual Rail Curved Stairlift: With remote control accessibility that conveniently calls and parks the stairlift, the Dual Rail Curved Stairlift uses the latest technology to provide customers with some of the best features in the industry.

Halton Infinity Curved Stairlift: This stairlift is elegant, has multiple colour options and comes with an ergonomically designed seat to ensure customers have the most comfortable, smooth ride possible.

Halton Style Curved Stairlift: The Halton Style Curved Stairlift is one of the slimmest curved stairlifts on the market. This stairlift is ideal for narrow staircases and can be installed on staircases as narrow as 660mm/26 inches.

About Halton Stairlifts

Established in 2007, Halton Stairlifts is an award-winning family firm specialising in the supply and installation of new and reconditioned stairlifts in homes throughout the United Kingdom. Affordable, stylish, and convenient with a range of stairlifts from a selection of reputable UK manufacturers available, Halton Stairlifts caters to both straight and curved staircases to enable every customer to glide to each level of their home with ease.

For more information on Halton Stairlifts and its achievement of being named Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award winner for the 4th year running, please visit the website at https://www.haltonstairliftsltd.co.uk/.

