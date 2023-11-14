When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 14, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 14, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sulfites Company Name: USA Hookah, LLC. dba Eltahan Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

USA Hookah, LLC dba Eltahan of Paterson, New Jersey is recalling 400 gm packages of Eltahan Golden Raisins, because it may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Eltahan Gold Raisins was distributed in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania to consumers through retail stores.

The recalled Eltahan Golden Raisins are packaged in a 400 gram, clear plastic package, with UPC 2337660022. The product is labeled with a production date of January 2023 and a best by date of January 20, 2026, which can be found on the bottom right side of the front label.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found sulfites in the product which was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Production and distribution of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased Eltahan Golden Raisins are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at info@eltahan.com.