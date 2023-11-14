NVBDC is honored to announce this years awardees who demonstrate support and leadership on behalf of veteran businesses
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference has announced the 2023 award winner's.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference on November 8th and 9th went off without a hitch and with full attendance. NVBDC is grateful to everyone who participated and celebrated veteran-owned businesses.
This last week, the NVBDC played a pivotal role in facilitating a series of impactful events during the National Veteran Matchmaking Conference. In collaboration with Denny's, NVBDC contributed to the success of Denny's Mobile Relief Diner (MRD), a venture that provided 975 meals to service men and women at Fort Knox. The conference featured special speakers LTC (Ret) Scott Mann and Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development Don Cravins Jr., adding valuable insights to the discussions.
Additionally, Beam Suntory took pride in sponsoring, hosting, and actively participating in this year's NVBDC Vets Night Out held in Bourbon Country. Key moments included engaging discussions on Makers Mark, sustainability, and Beam Suntory's Proof+ Ambitions. Vets Night Out, hosted at James B. Beam Distilling Company, featured a surprise orchestrated by the Beam Vets for a group of veterans, presenting them with the exclusive 2023 All Ranks Private Select Makers Mark Bottles. Complimentary tours of the picturesque Loretto Home by Makers Mark further enriched the experience. The 1:1 matchmaking sessions during the conference created numerous opportunities for veteran-owned businesses, fostering connections and collaborations.
NVBDC held award nominations for various categories which were announced at NVBDC's National Veteran Matchmaking Conference.
CORPORATION OF THE YEAR: Presented to the corporation that has demonstrated its continued leadership in building an organization in support of America’s Veteran Business Owners. Whose industry leadership is an example to be emulated and respected. The external and internal advocacy in support of NVBDC’s certification program and our certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses is recognized.
Adient won “Corporation of the Year” and was accepted live by Sherry Diccion, Director, Supplier Diversity & Relationship Management.
VETERAN CHAMPION OF THE YEAR: (CORPORATE MEMBER): Presented to the individual within a corporation for their tireless efforts on behalf of our veteran business owners and the NVBDC. To the person that has proven their patronage and implementation of NVBDC’s certification program and support of our certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses. In recognition of their efforts on behalf of our veteran business owners and their active participation in the growth of the NVBDC.
CVS won “Veteran Champion of the Year” and was accepted live by Gianna Vallante, Senior Manager, Supplier Diversity.
VETERAN ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR: (CORPORATE MEMBER): Presented to the individual within a corporation that has demonstrated their external and internal advocacy in support of America’s Veteran Business Owners. Whose industry advocacy leadership has an impact inside their corporation and in the communities in which they serve. The advocacy they deliver in support of NVBDC’s certification program, and our certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses is an example to be honored and recognized.
Stellantis won “Veteran Advocate of the Year” and was accepted by, Bruno Olvera, Head of North America Diversity Supplier Development. The award was accepted via video speech.
CORPORATE SUPPORT AWARD: Presented to the individual within a corporation that has demonstrated their guidance and mentorship of the NVBDC in building an organization that meets the highest standards and best practices of the corporate supplier diversity industry. For their support of our veteran business owners and their active participation in the development of the NVBDC.
Boston Scientific won the “Corporate Support Award” and was accepted live by Trevor Boylston, Supplier Diversity Manager.
PRESIDENTS AWARD: The President and CEO review the activity of our corporations, individual corporate members, our certified veterans, and our resource partners. Recommendations are solicited from all NVBDC team members and submitted to the President and CEO for their deliberation and selection. Each awardee has exceeded a set of standards and criteria well above normal expectations. This award is at the discretion of the President and CEO and may be given multiple times. The set of standards and criteria are reviewed yearly to ensure that we have an appropriate candidate for each award.
NVBDC awarded three “Presidents Awards”.
Ally Construction Services, an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, was awarded and accepted live by John Piekarski, President of the company.
Beam Suntory was awarded and was accepted live by Rosa Botello, Director of Supplier Diversity and Sustainability.
Tenneco was awarded and was accepted live by Tammi Hart, Director of Supplier Diversity and Corporate Services
VETERAN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: Presented to a veteran-owned business that has exceeded industry standards and had significant growth through additional creation of jobs, while showing its commitment to social responsibility and exemplifying strong community involvement, while achieving overall impressive business performance. Presented to a veteran-owned business that has achieved significant success in employing new and innovative techniques that led to a significant increase in market share, job growth, and customer satisfaction. For outstanding advocacy on behalf of their fellow Veteran Business Owners and dedication to the NVBDC.
NVBDC has awarded two “Veteran Business of the Year” awards to the following NVBDC Certified Businesses.
IPS Packaging & Automation was awarded and accepted live by Derrick Murdock, Chief Executive Officer of the company.
Petoskey Plastics was awarded and accepted live by Paul Keiswetter, President of the company.
REGIONAL RESOURCE PARTNER OF THE YEAR: As defined by the geography that the resource partner oversees, the award is presented to an individual or organization that has demonstrated significant accomplishment in advocating for veteran-owned businesses as an economic force in their region of influence. It is presented to the organization or individual whose business practices have had a significant impact on the growth and development of the NVBDC and our certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses.
Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) won “Regional Resource Partner” and was accepted live by Odessa Carson, DEI Liaison, on behalf of Tanya Markos-Vanno, Operations and Development Manager, who was unable to attend.
NATIONAL RESOURCE PARTNER OF THE YEAR: The award is presented to an individual or organization that has demonstrated significant accomplishment in advocating for veteran-owned businesses as an economic force in the national and global economy. The award recognizes individuals who have achieved significant results in creating diversity, expanding veteran-owned businesses, and who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in the public or private sectors. It celebrates high standards of excellence, dedication, and accomplishment over a sustained period of time. The award is granted to an individual or corporation who has played an integral role in the creative, technical, or professional progress of the NVBDC and veteran-owned business development.
US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) won “ National Resource Partner” and was accepted live by Karin Hung, President of the Organization.
MEDIA PARTNER OF THE YEAR: TV, Radio, or Newspaper Veteran reporter focused on promoting current industry events advocating for Veteran Businesses and Supplier Diversity, Regular stories, advertisements, and features that help Military Service Members and/or Veterans transition into civilian life, supports expanding industry initiatives through ongoing reports that help promote veteran entrepreneurship.
Diversity Comm- U.S. Veteran Magazine won “Media Partner of the Year” and was unable to attend although accepted by Tonya Kinsey, Director of Strategic Partnerships, via a read acceptance speech.
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation of Veteran ownership and control exists.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 248-648-3500
