Healey-Driscoll Administration Kicks Off Massachusetts Apprenticeship Week  

Boston — Today, the Healey-Driscoll Administration kicked off Massachusetts Apprenticeship Week, in conjunction with the 9th anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week. The administration is hosting a weeklong series of events across the state to highlight the Registered Apprenticeship Program as a key resource for employers to address workforce shortages and encourage residents to pursue apprenticeship pathways in sectors like construction and building trades, life sciences, health and human services, early education, advanced manufacturing, and other industries.



“The Registered Apprenticeship Program is instrumental to providing residents with the hands-on training and hard skills that lead to a long-lasting, family sustaining careers, while meeting the workforce needs of our state’s employers,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Our investments in Registered Apprenticeships will make the program more accessible to populations that have been underrepresented in the workforce and provides employers with tax credits to expand Registered Apprenticeships in all industries across the state.”

“Earn while you learn – that’s what Registered Apprenticeships are all about,” said Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll. “The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to creating more rewarding and equitable career pathways for all of our residents, while solving our greatest workforce challenges."



Governor Healey and Secretary Jones were joined at the Massachusetts Apprenticeship Kickoff Event by Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus, state and local officials, and members and leaders of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, who hosted the event. Currently, 88 percent of apprentices are in the building and construction industry. At the kickoff, Governor Healey signed the proclamation officially declaring November 12th through 18th Massachusetts Apprenticeship Week in the Commonwealth.



“Registered Apprenticeship is a vital tool in the state’s toolbox to help solve the workforce shortages in industries like construction and the building trades, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, finance, and more,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones. “To maintain Massachusetts’ competitive edge, we need to invest in our people—both existing workers and untapped talent—and Registered Apprenticeship is a proven, effective model to build the skilled talent that employers need. I look forward to highlighting this essential program with many partners throughout the week.”

“Apprenticeships are vital to building up the pipeline of skilled, trained carpenters and trades workers of all kinds,” said Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Ed Augustus. “We’re on a mission to build more housing in Massachusetts through the Affordable Homes Act and that means thousands of good jobs. We are going to need more skilled labor now and in the years to come. And the work our skilled laborers are doing will ensure more workforce housing so that the tradespeople who build our homes can afford to live in them.”

“Our apprenticeship programs open doors to long-term, challenging careers that provide a real pathway to a higher standard of living. The partnership brings together the union and employers, as well as local schools and pre-apprenticeship programs to provide comprehensive craft skills development,” said Joe Byrne, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. “For many years the apprenticeship model has proven to be incredibly successful in meeting the needs of the construction industry. As development projects expand in new and different directions--from repurposing office space to housing; green energy; and high-tech manufacturing--our apprentices will be trained and prepared to efficiently produce the quality work necessary.”



Registered Apprenticeship is a proven workforce development model that provides individuals with paid work experience, classroom instruction, and on-the-job training to gain nationally recognized credentials while offering progressive wage increases, supporting economic mobility, and driving greater affordability, equity, and competitiveness. The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to expanding apprentice into other emerging industries. The Administration’s FY24 budget delivers $4 million to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion for the construction and building trades in Massachusetts and expand registered apprenticeship. The Healey-Driscoll Administration anticipates this funding will lead to more than 1,000 new apprentices employed in expansion industries as well as pre-apprenticeships in construction and other sectors to ensure that Massachusetts is creating more equitable pathways to work for all residents. Already in FY24, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development has invested $3.5 million overall to connect 740 individuals to registered apprenticeship.

Additionally, in the recently signed tax cuts package, the Healey-Driscoll Administration furthered their commitment to Registered Apprenticeship by expanding the Registered Apprenticeship Tax Credit to enable employers in more industries to access the credit, including in-demand occupations essential to a region’s economic success.



Massachusetts Apprenticeship Week, in conjunction with National Apprenticeship Week, takes place during the second week of November each year and is organized by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and the Division of Apprentice Standards. Across the Commonwealth, leaders from industry, labor and workforce development, education, not-for-profit, and government come together to showcase the value and success of Registered Apprenticeship in Massachusetts. For more information about Massachusetts Apprenticeship Week, visit www. Mass.gov/Apprenticeship.

