Golden Hills Financial Group announces online platform for strategic tax deferrals.
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Hills Financial Group, a boutique wealth management firm based in the Greater Sacramento area, has announced their expanded efforts to provide specialized 1031 Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) transaction services.
Golden Hills Financial Group is extending their breadth of services in efforts to better serve accredited investors looking to take advantage of strategic tax deferrals. With the 1031 DST, Golden Hills offers an opportunity for individuals to defer capital gains tax on the sale of their investment properties, providing potential for greater financial growth. Golden Hills Financial Group's CEO, Joseph Olheiser, discussed the firm's dedicated approach to these transactions, saying, "At Golden Hills, we strive to optimize the financial prospects of our clients. In today's volatile economic landscape, the need for strategic, tax-efficient wealth management is paramount. We believe that our expertise in the nuanced area of 1031 DST transactions fills a significant market need. It's about securing our clients' futures while respecting their past financial endeavors."
Under Section 1031 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, the provision for a "like-kind exchange" allows an investor to defer capital gain taxes by reinvesting the proceeds from the sale of investment property into a new property or multiple properties of like-kind. DSTs may be an ideal vehicle for these exchanges, providing investors with investment diversification while reducing the management responsibilities often associated with property ownership. By integrating these 1031 DST transactions into their service offerings, Golden Hills Financial Group continues to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to client-centered financial guidance. They bring with them a deep understanding of the complexity of these transactions, helping clients navigate the intricacies of a 1031 exchange.
For more information on Golden Hills Financial Group and their specialized services for 1031 DST transactions, visit www.goldenhillsfinancialgroup.com or contact their dedicated team of financial experts.
About Golden Hills Financial Group
Golden Hills Financial Group is a leading wealth management firm headquartered in the Greater Sacramento area. They specialize in comprehensive financial solutions tailored to the needs of real estate investors and investors seeking portfolio diversification. With a commitment to customized service and a holistic approach to wealth management, Golden Hills Financial Group aims to empower their clients with strategic, tax-efficient solutions for lasting financial success. Securities offered through Cabot Lodge Securities, LLC [CLS] Member FINRA and SIPC. Golden Hills Financial Group is not controlled by or a subsidiary of CLS.
Golden Hills Financial Group
