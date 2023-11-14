The DeBruce Foundation Launches New and Improved Career Explorer Tools

Online Career Literacy Resources are Free to Use

Kansas City, MO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of National Career Development Month, The DeBruce Foundation is sharing new and improved Career Explorer Tools , which provide a fast, personalized way to discover career options.

The DeBruce Foundation seeks to equip individuals with the tools and resources they need to build successful careers. Annual national research shows that Career Literacy and Network Strength are key ingredients to Employment Empowerment—which is characterized by careers with higher wages, less risk of unemployment, better benefits, more autonomy over work conditions, and the ability to build savings.

Currently, only 1 out of 3 Americans are employment empowered. The DeBruce Foundation has developed a suite of free resources to help build Career Literacy and among these resources are the Career Explorer Tools.

The Career Explorer Tools allow individuals to better understand how they can secure their desired career and explore how their work strengths and interests can help them in the workforce. These tools help expand their knowledge of careers, average pay, and required training and education.

The DeBruce Foundation is releasing five new Career Explorer Tools :

With the Occupation Decoder , you can explore occupations and learn about the industry, education, salary, and skills needed

, you can explore occupations and learn about the industry, education, salary, and skills needed With the Occupation Explorer , you can explore salaries for the jobs that use your strengths and interests

, you can explore salaries for the jobs that use your strengths and interests With the Opportunity Explorer , you can explore industry growth and find the fastest-growing job opportunities

, you can explore industry growth and find the fastest-growing job opportunities With the Agilities Comparison: you can compare job opportunities that use your strengths and interests

you can compare job opportunities that use your strengths and interests With the Education Explorer, you can search for education opportunities by degrees offered, state, cost, and specialty

“Each of these tools provides a unique and engaging approach to career exploration,” said Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO of The DeBruce Foundation. “The Career Explorer Tools are informative resources that help individuals become more employment empowered and improve career literacy.”

“This is an incredibly useful tool and the depth of knowledge that it contains is incredibly useful for a wide array of people. Thank you for the work you’ve done to improve people’s lives through the Career Explorer Tools,” said Laura Schneider of KC Scholars.

With a new and improved user experience, the Career Explorer Tools allow for career exploration that is now more interactive, inclusive, and engaging.

About The DeBruce Foundation

The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation whose mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation is committed to helping individuals unlock their potential and find career pathways. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler, we change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, we increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities, starting with youth and working across the lifespan. Learn more at www.DeBruce.org .

