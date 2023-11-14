Metalcraft Could Revolutionize Retail Industry Inventory Tracking

Metalcraft Releases New RFID Tag for Retail

Mason City, IA, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metalcraft, a leader in the identification products industry has announced the launch of the revolutionary Universal Eco Mini RFID Tag, a new RFID tag that is specifically designed for item-level retail tracking on metal surfaces.

The Universal Eco Mini RFID Tag is made with 40% less material than legacy products, and it has a read range up to 25 feet on metal surfaces. This makes it ideal for use in retail stores, where it can be used to track inventory of metal items.

The Universal Eco-Mini RFID Tag is also very affordable, making it a cost-effective solution for retailers of all sizes.

“We are incredibly excited about the launch of the Universal Eco Mini RFID Tag,” said Kyle Bermel, CEO at Metalcraft. “This product serves a need not currently being met in the retail industry, and we believe it will have a significant impact on how retailers (as well as others) benefit from radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.”

In addition to its exceptional features, the Universal Eco Mini RFID Tag is designed with a focus on performance, sustainability, and cost-savings. This commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with Metalcraft’s mission to continue to advance RFID technology.

"Our Eco Mini tag will change the game when it comes to tagging metal items,” said Colynn Black, Metalcraft’s RFID Business Development Director. “There isn't another tag on the market that has the high-end performance at the low cost of the Eco Mini. It's a win/win type of product for any industry need."

The Universal Eco Mini RFID Tags are currently available for purchase. For additional information or to receive free samples, please contact us at 800-437-5283 or info@idplate.com.

