Travel Content Commerce Platform '3hoursahead' Operator 'Moment Studio' Secures Seed Investment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Moment Studio, an online travel agency (OTA) company based on content, where anyone who enjoys travel can earn income through their experiences, has secured seed funding from Newborn Ventures.
The core service of Moment Studio lies in the idea that within the broader framework of travel, anyone can be both a traveler (consumer) and a creator (seller). Travelers can choose free-spirited destinations based on their custom experiential preferences rather than conventional packaged tours.
Creators, on the other hand, can generate content through editing enjoyable travel experiences, connecting them with products from small and medium-sized travel companies and local businesses, thereby generating revenue. The startup has entered the market with this USP, unlike the services in the traditional travel market.
Lee Geun-woong, CEO of Newborn Ventures, who led this investment, stated, "In the global OTA market, business models that enable individuals to share travel experiences and monetize them are rapidly growing, even if they are not famous. Moment Studio is the first domestic OTA company that aligns with this global trend. Their service, '3hoursahead,' can bring new vitality to the domestic OTA market by providing new benefits to travelers, creators, and small and medium-sized travel businesses."
Shin Sung-chul, CEO of Moment Studio, emphasized, "In the future travel market, the focus will shift from travel agencies to the experiences, memories, and preferences of ordinary travelers."
"We will continue to evolve our service from the travelers' perspective, making sure their experiences are better conveyed and income is generated within these experiences," he added.
Moment Studio had previously received investment from One Billion Partners, a leading Korean accelerator specializing in early-stage startups.
Vallabh Rao
The core service of Moment Studio lies in the idea that within the broader framework of travel, anyone can be both a traveler (consumer) and a creator (seller). Travelers can choose free-spirited destinations based on their custom experiential preferences rather than conventional packaged tours.
Creators, on the other hand, can generate content through editing enjoyable travel experiences, connecting them with products from small and medium-sized travel companies and local businesses, thereby generating revenue. The startup has entered the market with this USP, unlike the services in the traditional travel market.
Lee Geun-woong, CEO of Newborn Ventures, who led this investment, stated, "In the global OTA market, business models that enable individuals to share travel experiences and monetize them are rapidly growing, even if they are not famous. Moment Studio is the first domestic OTA company that aligns with this global trend. Their service, '3hoursahead,' can bring new vitality to the domestic OTA market by providing new benefits to travelers, creators, and small and medium-sized travel businesses."
Shin Sung-chul, CEO of Moment Studio, emphasized, "In the future travel market, the focus will shift from travel agencies to the experiences, memories, and preferences of ordinary travelers."
"We will continue to evolve our service from the travelers' perspective, making sure their experiences are better conveyed and income is generated within these experiences," he added.
Moment Studio had previously received investment from One Billion Partners, a leading Korean accelerator specializing in early-stage startups.
Vallabh Rao
TopPRWire
email us here