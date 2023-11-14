Channel Vision Magazine's CVxExpo23 Gears Up for an Exciting Event, Highlighting Strategic Collaboration with MSPAA
According to Mordor Research, the managed services market will grow to $274 billion by 2026, up from $152 billion in 2020,
No other expo event throughout the year offers communications and IT channel partners, trusted advisors and MSPs with a more exciting combination of platforms to explore new business and partnering opportunities; product training and panel discussions
This premier event is poised to showcase the latest innovations and trends in the rapidly evolving world of connectivity and technology.
We are beyond excited to partner with CVxExpo23”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Vision Magazine is thrilled to announce the upcoming CVxExpo23, set to take place from November 14th to 16th in the vibrant city of Scottsdale, Arizona. This premier event is poised to showcase the latest innovations and trends in the rapidly evolving world of connectivity and technology.
— Dave Jooste - President
The CVxExpo23 promises an unparalleled experience for attendees, featuring insightful keynote sessions, interactive workshops, and a bustling exhibition floor. Leading industry experts and visionaries will gather to share their insights, shaping the conversation around the future of connectivity, smart technologies, and the evolving landscape of digital transformation.
One of the highlights of CVxExpo23 is the exclusive partnership with the Managed Services Providers Association of America (MSPAA). This collaboration brings together two influential forces in the technology and connectivity realm, ensuring a dynamic and enriching experience for all participants. The MSPAA's commitment to excellence in managed service resources aligns seamlessly with Channel Vision Magazine's mission to provide a platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation.
"We are beyond excited to partner with CVxExpo23" said Dave Jooste, President of the MSPAA. "This collaboration reflects our dedication to fostering meaningful connections within the industry and underscores our commitment to bringing the latest advancements in technology to the forefront. Together with CVxExpo23, we aim to create an unforgettable experience for our attendees, providing valuable insights that will shape the future of connectivity."
The CVxExpo23 will feature a diverse range of exhibitors, offering attendees the opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions, network with industry peers, and gain a deeper understanding of the trends shaping the future of connectivity.
For more information about CVxExpo23 and to secure your spot at this must-attend event, visit https://cvxexpo.com/
About Channel Vision Magazine: Channel Vision is a B2B bi-monthly print magazine, and digital content properties read and followed by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, IT, and managed services — both on-premises and in the cloud. Channel Vision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to market to experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business and enterprise spaces.
About MSPAA: The MSPAA offers access to essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches over 83,000 email subscribers and business decision-makers.
For more information about the MSPAA, visit https://mspaa.net/
David Jooste
MSP Association of America
