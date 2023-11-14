[Latest] Global Bread Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 291.29 Billion By 2032, At 3.66% CAGR
The Global Bread Market was estimated at USD 218.28 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 291.29 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 3.66% between 2023 and 2032.
— Custom Market Insights
Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bread-market/
Global Bread Market: Overview
According to the CMI Team, Baked Goods like Bread and Biscuits Remain popular as Household Staples, with their Sales Driven by the fact that they are Essential Dietary Items for Time-Poor Consumers.
The bread market refers to the buying and selling of various types of bread products. It includes a range of baked goods made from flour, yeast, water, and other ingredients such as sugar, salt, and fat. Bread is a staple food in many cultures and is consumed on a daily basis by millions of people worldwide.
The bread market is diverse and includes a variety of bread products, such as white bread, whole wheat bread, sourdough bread, bagels, croissants, and more. The market is influenced by factors such as consumer preferences, regional and cultural differences, health trends, and innovation in the bakery industry.
Global Bread Market: Growth Drivers
Bread Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
Consumers in North America are increasingly seeking healthier and more nutritious bread options, leading to a rise in demand for whole-grain, gluten-free, and low-carb bread. This trend is driving manufacturers to develop innovative and healthier bread products to meet the evolving preferences of consumers.
The demand for convenient and portable food options is driving the growth of the bread market in North America. Consumers are looking for bread products that are easy to grab and go and can be consumed on the move.
Despite the increasing popularity of low-carb diets, bread remains a staple food in North American households. The growing population and rising incomes are driving the consumption of bread, leading to an increase in demand for bread products.
The bread industry is experiencing rapid technological advancements, leading to improved production processes, product quality, and shelf life. This is allowing manufacturers to produce bread products that meet consumer demands while improving efficiency and profitability.
The demand for specialty bread, such as artisanal, organic, and sourdough bread, is increasing in North America. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for these specialty bread products, leading to an increase in sales and revenue for manufacturers.
Key Insights:
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Bread Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.66% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
In terms of revenue, the Global Bread Market size was valued at around USD 218.28 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 291.29 Billion by 2032.
C) Grupo Bimbo’s acquisition of Sara Lee: In 2010, Mexican bakery company Grupo Bimbo acquired Sara Lee’s North American Fresh Bakery business, which included popular bread brands such as Sara Lee, EarthGrains, and Mrs. Baird’s. The acquisition made Grupo Bimbo one of the largest bread manufacturers in the world.
D) Flowers Foods’ acquisition of Hostess Brands: In 2013, Flowers Foods acquired several bread brands from the bankrupt Hostess Brands, including Wonder Bread and Nature’s Pride. The acquisition helped Flowers Foods expand its market share and reach new consumers.
E) Aryzta’s acquisition of Otis Spunkmeyer: In 2013, Swiss bakery company Aryzta acquired Otis Spunkmeyer, a manufacturer of cookies, muffins, and other baked goods. The acquisition helped Aryzta expand its product offerings and increase its presence in the US market.
F) Grupo Bimbo’s acquisition of Panrico: In 2016, Grupo Bimbo acquired Spanish bakery company Panrico, which included popular bread brands such as Donuts and Bollycao. The acquisition helped Grupo Bimbo expand its presence in Europe and strengthen its position as one of the largest bread manufacturers in the world.
Press Release For Global Bread Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/bread-market-size/
Regional Landscape
North America Bread Market
North America is one of the largest markets for bread, with the United States being the leading market in the region. The demand for bread in North America is driven by factors such as busy lifestyles, increasing health awareness, and a preference for convenient and easy-to-eat food options. The market is also influenced by the increasing popularity of gluten-free and low-carb bread options.
Europe Bread Market
Europe is another major market for bread, with countries such as Germany, France, and Italy being the leading markets in the region. The demand for bread in Europe is driven by factors such as tradition, taste, and convenience. The market is also influenced by the increasing popularity of artisanal and speciality bread.
Asia-Pacific Bread Market
The Asia-Pacific region is a rapidly growing market for bread, with countries such as China, India, and Japan being the leading markets in the region. The demand for bread in Asia-Pacific is driven by factors such as urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing health awareness. The market is also influenced by the increasing popularity of Western-style bread, as well as traditional bread such as naan and roti.
Rest of the World Bread Market
The rest of the world includes regions such as South America, Africa, and the Middle East. The demand for bread in these regions is driven by factors such as tradition, taste, and convenience. The market is also influenced by the increasing popularity of speciality and artisanal bread.
In conclusion, the bread market is influenced by regional factors such as tradition, taste, convenience, and health awareness. Businesses in the industry need to understand the regional dynamics and adapt to the changing preferences and demands of consumers in different regions to succeed in the long term.
Rest of the World:
Key Players
Maple Leaf Foods
George Weston
Hostess Brands
Fuji Baking Group
Angel Bakeries
Bakkersland
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)
Canada Bread
Brace’s Bakery
Finsbury Food Group
Grupo Bimbo
Associated British Foods
Lieke
Panera Bread
Britannia
Yamazaki Baking
Bakers Delight
Flowers Foods
Others
The Global Bread Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Bread & Buns
Cakes & Pastries
By Category
Conventional
Gluten-free
By Distributional Channel
Supermarket & Hypermarket
Bakery
Online
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
