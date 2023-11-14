Global eSIM Provider ‘Gadget Korea’ Turns Profitable in H1 2023 with eSIM Data Roaming Service 'USIMSA'
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gadget Korea, the eSIM-based data roaming service 'USIMSA,' announced on August 24, 2023, that it achieved profitability in the first half of 2023.
Gadget Korea officially launched the USIMSA service in June of the previous year and has shown a growth rate of 350% compared to last year, selling approximately 300,000 units in the first half of this year.
The adoption of eSIM and the increase in overseas travelers due to the "endemic" situation are analyzed as key factors contributing to this profitability. Gadget Korea INC. 's flagship model, the 'Bespoke Data Plan,' in particular, has received positive customer feedback.
Yoo Sang-hyuk, CEO of Gadget Korea INC., stated, "Thanks to the success of achieving profitability this year, we will continue to provide accurate information about eSIM to our customers, prioritize service enhancements, and launch new products." He also mentioned, "As a specialized eSIM company leading the evolving telecommunications market and preparing for global services, we will continue to grow."
eSIMs, a form of SIM card embedded within devices, offer the advantage of using two phone numbers with a single chip and provide convenience for overseas travel without replacing a separate USIM card.
Since the commercialization of eSIMs in Korea in September 2022, products with eSIM support have continued to be released for Android devices, including models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4, and S23. Additionally, iOS devices, starting from the iPhone XS series, also have eSIM support.
Furthermore, Gadget Korea has secured investment from 'One Billion Partners,' a leading accelerator specializing in early-stage startups in Korea.
