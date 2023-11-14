South Korean Startup Terriland Launches Pet Silvercare Community to Support Senior Dog Owners
EINPresswire.com/ -- South Korean startup Terriland has launched the 'Terriland' pet silvercare community platform to provide specialized information for senior dog caregivers. The platform aims to help senior dog caregivers overcome the sense of loss and prevent pet loss syndrome.
A majority of senior dog caregivers have difficulty obtaining the specialized information necessary for pet care and fear losing their beloved companions. More than 50% of pet owners experience pet loss syndrome.
In response to these challenges, Terriland aims to provide tailored information to senior dog caregivers and offer a platform where they can receive social support. Through 'Terriland,' senior dog caregivers and those transitioning into senior dog ownership can access expert advice, diverse information, and tips on proper care and overcoming pet loss syndrome.
Terriland plans to assist senior dog caregivers in leading healthy and responsible pet lives alongside their beloved companions.
CEO Moon Ye-jin stated, "We will strive to provide a platform to help senior dog caregivers during difficult times and gain social support. We plan to continue developing various services to improve the quality of life for senior dog caregivers."
Terriland was founded in October 2022 and has secured investment from One Billion Partners, one of Korea's leading startup accelerators specializing in early-stage startups.
Vallabh Rao
A majority of senior dog caregivers have difficulty obtaining the specialized information necessary for pet care and fear losing their beloved companions. More than 50% of pet owners experience pet loss syndrome.
In response to these challenges, Terriland aims to provide tailored information to senior dog caregivers and offer a platform where they can receive social support. Through 'Terriland,' senior dog caregivers and those transitioning into senior dog ownership can access expert advice, diverse information, and tips on proper care and overcoming pet loss syndrome.
Terriland plans to assist senior dog caregivers in leading healthy and responsible pet lives alongside their beloved companions.
CEO Moon Ye-jin stated, "We will strive to provide a platform to help senior dog caregivers during difficult times and gain social support. We plan to continue developing various services to improve the quality of life for senior dog caregivers."
Terriland was founded in October 2022 and has secured investment from One Billion Partners, one of Korea's leading startup accelerators specializing in early-stage startups.
Vallabh Rao
TopPRWire
email us here