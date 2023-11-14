HEAT IT® SELECTED AS THIRD BEST GIFT FOR OUTDOOR ADVENTURERS IN USA TODAY’S 10BEST GIFT AWARDS
The smart phone powered bug bite relief was nominated by USA TODAY readers and hand-picked by an expert panelWILMINGTON, DE, US, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- heat it®, the smart device that relieves bug bites with the touch of a button, is excited to announce it won third place out of the USA TODAY’s 10Best gifts for the outdoor adventurer. After a four-week period where public readers get to place their votes for nominees, a panel of USA TODAY editors and experts carefully reviewed and selected the top ten products in each category.
“We are so proud to have been recognized by such a prominent national outlet after having expanded our brand to the US, online and in REI stores, last year. We really believe in our product because it works, and it’s about time to be able to use the power of science and technology to fully enjoy life outdoors without pain or itching from bug bites,” said co-founder and CEO Lukas Liedtke.
heat it® is a dime-sized device that heats up when plugged into any smart phone. Because heat is scientifically proven to relieve itching and discomfort caused by insect bites from mosquitos, bees, wasps and horseflies, the simple technology starts working after just four to nine seconds of being applied to irritated skin. It eliminates the need for messy creams, common chemical additives and bulky medical accessories. It is discrete, pocket-sized, effective and a first aid kit must-have for anyone who loves traveling or spending time outside.
The 10Best awards take place every year as a resource for gift giving through the holiday season in an array of popular categories, from food to travel. heat it® earned the third spot out of countless brands for a curated list of the best products that can make or break a fun trip in the wild. To view the full list of Best Gifts for Outdoor Adventurers, visit 10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-gift-for-outdoor-adventurers-2023.
heat it® is available online at Amazon, The FSA Store and in select R.E.I. stores nationwide.
For more information visit heat it® online at just-heat-it.com.
