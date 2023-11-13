DEQ reaches settlement in Wake Stone litigation

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has reached a settlement agreement with Wake Stone Corporation regarding the Triangle Quarry Mining Permit 92-10.

After a careful review of its options for appeal of the Office of Administrative Hearings decisions on the merits of the permit denial and the award of attorneys’ fees, DEQ moved forward with a settlement to resolve both issues.

The agreement results in the end of the litigation between DEQ and Wake Stone pending in Wake County Superior Court. Wake Stone is required to operate the expanded quarry site under the terms of the permit modification issued on September 8, 2023.

The permit and related documents can be found here.