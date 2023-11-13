Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,904 in the last 365 days.

DEQ reaches settlement in Wake Stone litigation

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has reached a settlement agreement with Wake Stone Corporation regarding the Triangle Quarry Mining Permit 92-10.

After a careful review of its options for appeal of the Office of Administrative Hearings decisions on the merits of the permit denial and the award of attorneys’ fees, DEQ moved forward with a settlement to resolve both issues.

The agreement results in the end of the litigation between DEQ and Wake Stone pending in Wake County Superior Court. Wake Stone is required to operate the expanded quarry site under the terms of the permit modification issued on September 8, 2023.

The permit and related documents can be found here.

You just read:

DEQ reaches settlement in Wake Stone litigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more