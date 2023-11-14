South Korean Startup 'Talented' Introduces AI Casting Service '1-Minute Matching
EINPresswire.com/ -- The artist career platform Talented, a Korean startup, has announced the launch of its AI casting service, '1-Minute Matching.' The service allows immediate casting of artists based on desired criteria through its in-house AI.
Traditionally, casting for artists through job postings takes a minimum of one week or more to complete the talent verification, schedule negotiations, and casting process. However, '1-Minute Matching' shortens this process to minutes through its matching algorithm for unstructured data and automated response system.
The AI that forms the foundation of the recommendation system takes into account not only an artist's portfolio, style, experience, and skills but also incorporates real casting director evaluations accumulated on the Talented platform. It results in sophisticated and reliable artist recommendations.
In addition to the artist recommendation service, Talented also supports freelance artists by providing features such as direct proposals to artists, personal contact protection, and secure payment for shooting fees.
A representative from VWX, the company operating Talented, stated, "Since its launch, '1-Minute Matching' has received rapid responses from casting directors across various fields. It will provide a new experience in terms of speed and convenience. With the release of '1-Minute Matching,' Talented plans to add more value as a casting platform beyond managing artist portfolios."
VWX, the company behind Talented, is a resident company in Pangyo Startup Zone, established by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and operated by the Korea Entrepreneurship Foundation and Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation. VWX has received investment from One Billion Partners, a leading startup accelerator in Korea specializing in early-stage startups.
If '1-Minute Matching' gains momentum, Talented is expected to grow in the artist casting industry, offering an efficient platform for both artists and casting directors.
Vallabh Rao
Traditionally, casting for artists through job postings takes a minimum of one week or more to complete the talent verification, schedule negotiations, and casting process. However, '1-Minute Matching' shortens this process to minutes through its matching algorithm for unstructured data and automated response system.
The AI that forms the foundation of the recommendation system takes into account not only an artist's portfolio, style, experience, and skills but also incorporates real casting director evaluations accumulated on the Talented platform. It results in sophisticated and reliable artist recommendations.
In addition to the artist recommendation service, Talented also supports freelance artists by providing features such as direct proposals to artists, personal contact protection, and secure payment for shooting fees.
A representative from VWX, the company operating Talented, stated, "Since its launch, '1-Minute Matching' has received rapid responses from casting directors across various fields. It will provide a new experience in terms of speed and convenience. With the release of '1-Minute Matching,' Talented plans to add more value as a casting platform beyond managing artist portfolios."
VWX, the company behind Talented, is a resident company in Pangyo Startup Zone, established by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and operated by the Korea Entrepreneurship Foundation and Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation. VWX has received investment from One Billion Partners, a leading startup accelerator in Korea specializing in early-stage startups.
If '1-Minute Matching' gains momentum, Talented is expected to grow in the artist casting industry, offering an efficient platform for both artists and casting directors.
Vallabh Rao
TopPRWire
email us here