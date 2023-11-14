Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,904 in the last 365 days.

Maryland DNR Announces 2024-2025 Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest Winner

Towson Artist Wins 50th and Final Design Contest

Illustration of two ducks in flight above a marsh

Jim Taylor’s illustration, “May They Always Fly,” won the 50th Annual Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest. Image courtesy Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce that Jim Taylor of Towson won the 50th Annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest. Taylor is now one of two six-time winners.

“Congratulations to Mr. Taylor and all participants who took part in this years contest,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Artists from all over the country entered our final contest and we want to express our great appreciation and gratitude to all of the artists through the 50 years of this contest for their participation and support.”

Taylor won the 2024-2025 contest with his beautiful rendition of a pair of American black ducks flying over the marsh, titled “May They Always Fly.”

This contest was the final Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design contest, as the physical stamp is no longer required or produced. The Department of Natural Resources will produce a limited run of 50th Anniversary commemorative decals in 2024 depicting this artwork. 

I am so proud to have my acrylic painting of black ducks judged as the winner for the 50th Anniversary and the last Maryland waterfowl stamp competition,” Taylor said. “My first Maryland duck stamp painting entry was in 1982 and I have been fortunate since then to be a six-time Maryland duck stamp winning artist joining the late David Turnbaugh as the only other six-time Maryland winner.”

Taylor is a Maryland native from Kent County, where he first developed his love for painting waterfowl and other wildlife. He is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. Reporters interested in speaking with Taylor can reach him at  jimtaylorart@comcast.net.

Going forward, in place of an attached physical stamp, anyone hunting migratory game birds must possess a printed receipt showing proof of purchase of the Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp.

You just read:

Maryland DNR Announces 2024-2025 Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest Winner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more