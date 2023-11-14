[Latest] Global Badminton Equipment and Facilities Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 4.9 Bn By 2032
The Global Badminton Equipment and Facilities Market was estimated at USD 2.5 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.9 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% between 2023 and 2032.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Badminton Equipment and Facilities Market was estimated at USD 2.5 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% between 2023 and 2032.
Global Badminton Equipment and Facilities Market: Overview
Badminton is a popular and accessible sport enjoyed by millions of people worldwide, contributing to the demand for high-quality equipment and suitable facilities. The global badminton equipment and facilities market encompasses a range of products, from rackets and shuttlecocks to apparel and accessories, along with various types of facilities where the sport can be practised and played.
Global Badminton Equipment and Facilities Market: Growth Drivers
Growing Global Interest: The global interest in badminton is on the rise, both as a leisure activity and a competitive sport. This surge in interest fuels the demand for high-quality equipment and accessible facilities.
Competitive Badminton: The sport has evolved into a highly competitive arena with professional leagues and tournaments. This expansion has led to an increased requirement for top-notch equipment and well-maintained facilities.
Health and Wellness Promotion: Badminton is recognized for its significant health benefits, promoting physical fitness and overall well-being. This encourages people to engage in the sport, driving equipment and facility needs.
Educational Programs: Badminton is a prominent sport in educational institutions worldwide, making it crucial to have suitable equipment and spaces for students.
Product Innovation: Continuous innovations in badminton equipment, including rackets, shuttlecocks, sportswear, and accessories, are drawing in consumers seeking enhanced performance and durability.
Infrastructure Investment: Investment in sports infrastructure, including badminton courts and facilities, helps promote the sport and the market.
Marketing Initiatives and Sponsorships: Aggressive marketing strategies and sponsorships by sports equipment manufacturers and badminton tournaments contribute to the sport’s visibility and subsequent demand for equipment and facilities.
Global Sporting Events: The inclusion of badminton in international sporting events such as the Olympics and the All England Championships has elevated the sport’s global profile.
Online Retail Expansion: The proliferation of e-commerce has made badminton equipment and apparel easily accessible to a broader audience, further boosting the market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Badminton Equipment and Facilities Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.8% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Badminton Equipment and Facilities Market size was valued at around USD 2.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Yonex’s Acquisition of Victor Racket Industrial Corp: Yonex, a prominent badminton equipment manufacturer, acquired Victor Racket Industrial Corp to strengthen its position in the market.
D) Decathlon’s Retail Expansion: Decathlon, a global sporting goods retailer, expanded its network of stores, making badminton equipment and facilities more accessible to consumers.
E) Increased Recreational Participation: The pandemic highlighted the significance of outdoor and indoor activities, including badminton, for recreation and physical fitness. This has contributed to a surge in the demand for badminton equipment and facilities among recreational players.
F) E-commerce Adoption: E-commerce became a preferred shopping method during the pandemic. This change influenced the purchasing patterns of badminton enthusiasts, who sought equipment and apparel through online retail platforms.
Regional Landscape
North America:
North America, led by the United States and Canada, witnesses steady growth in the badminton equipment and facilities market.
Participation in badminton is increasing in schools and colleges, contributing to the market’s growth.
Growth is also driven by the adoption of badminton as a recreational sport in gyms and sports centers.
Europe:
Europe, with countries like Denmark, Russia, and the UK, has a strong presence in the competitive badminton landscape.
Investment in infrastructure and participation in professional tournaments drive the market.
Facility types vary from professional academies to schools and sports centers.
Asia-Pacific:
Asia-Pacific, particularly China, Indonesia, and India, is a dominant badminton region, with many players and enthusiasts.
The region is characterized by a strong market for badminton equipment and the presence of numerous badminton clubs and academies.
Schools and colleges in the region also contribute significantly to the market.
Latin America:
In Latin America, countries like Brazil and Mexico are witnessing growth in badminton, with schools and community centers offering facilities.
The market in the region benefits from increasing interest in badminton as a recreational sport.
Middle East and Africa:
The Middle East and Africa region shows promise for the badminton market, with infrastructure development and increasing participation.
Professional academies and sports centers are emerging in this region.
Rest of the World:
Various countries across the world are adopting badminton, often in community centers and schools, contributing to the global market.
Key Players
Yonex Co. Ltd.
Victor Racket Industrial Corp.
Li-Ning Company Limited
Carlton Sports
KAWASAKI SPORTS CO. LTD.
ASHAWAY
Decathlon S.A.
Stiga Sports AB
Apacs Sports Sdn Bhd
Poona Badminton Company
Babolat
Karakal
Others
The Global Badminton Equipment and Facilities Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Badminton Racquets
Shuttlecocks
Badminton Shoes
Clothing
Strings
Grips
Bags
Accessories
Nets
Flooring
Lighting
By Application
Specialty and Sports Stores
Department and Discount Stores
Online Retail Club Stores
By End-User
Professional Players
Amateur Players
Leisure & Recreational
By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Distributors
Franchise
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
