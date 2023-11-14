North America's VCSEL Industry Soars with Innovations in Laser Technology

Chicago, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the VCSEL Market size in North America is due to the growing number of technological innovations in field of laser technology for various application areas such as medical, telecommunication, military, and automotive. The increase in R&D activities, particularly in the military and defense industries, has propelled the demand for VCSEL in the region. As of 2021, the annual military expenditure in the US was about 3.6% of the global GDP of the country. This will create lucrative growth opportunities for VCSEL in military applications. Apart from this, increasing application of VCSEL in the healthcare sector is one of the major market drivers.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Estimated Value USD 1.6 billion in 2023 Projected Value USD 2.9 billion by 2028 Growth Rate 13.6% from 2023 to 2028 Market size availability for years 2018–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD Thousand/Million/Billion) and Volume (Million Units) Segments covered By Type, Material, Wavelength, Application, Data Rate, and Industry Geographies covered Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World

Key Segments:

The VCSEL market encompasses a range of segments, including:

Type: The market is categorized into Single-Mode and Multi-Mode VCSELs.

Material: Key materials include Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Indium Phosphide (InP), and others.

Application: VCSELs find applications in data communication, sensing, infrared illumination, pumping, industrial heating, and emerging applications.

End User: The market serves various industries, including data centers, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and aerospace & defense.

Growth Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the VCSEL market, including:

Rising Demand for High-Speed Data Transmission: VCSELs are integral for high-speed data transmission in data centers and emerging applications.

Increasing Adoption in 3D Sensing: VCSELs are crucial for depth-sensing applications in smartphones and other consumer electronics.

Expanding Applications: VCSELs are finding applications in automotive LiDAR systems, industrial heating, and infrared illumination.

Efficiency and Compactness: VCSELs offer high efficiency and compact form factors, making them ideal for various applications.

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in VCSEL technology enhance their capabilities and expand their applications.

Challenges:

While the VCSEL market holds immense potential, it also faces challenges, including:

Cost Constraints: The production of high-quality VCSELs can be cost-intensive.

Competitive Landscape: The market is highly competitive, with several key players vying for market share.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Global supply chain disruptions can impact the production and availability of VCSEL components.

Opportunities:

Emerging Applications: VCSELs are increasingly being adopted in emerging applications, creating new growth opportunities.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts are likely to yield advanced VCSEL solutions.

Market Expansion: The increasing use of VCSELs in various industries is expanding the market's reach.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the VCSEL market include:

II-VI Incorporated

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Finisar (II-VI)

Coherent, Inc.

IQE PLC

Princeton Optronics, Inc.

Vixar, Inc. (Osram)

TRUMPF

Vertilite

The VCSEL market is set to experience substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, expanding applications, and the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission. As the market evolves, key players continue to innovate and expand their product offerings to meet the growing needs of various industries.

