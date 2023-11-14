Respiratory Devices Market Booming Growth in Future Scope 2030 | Masimo, Medtronic, Inogen, Inc, OMRON, Hamilton Medical
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Respiratory Devices Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21,725.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period 2022-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
The respiratory devices market includes various devices used to treat respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and sleep apnea. These devices help in improving the overall lung function and provide relief from breathing difficulties. The market includes products such as inhalers, nebulizers, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators. These devices are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings.
Market Dynamics:
The respiratory devices market is driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population, and technological advancements in respiratory care devices. The growing awareness among people about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases is also contributing to market growth. Additionally, the high prevalence of smoking and air pollution is leading to an increased demand for respiratory devices.
Moreover, the increasing preference for home healthcare and the availability of portable and user-friendly respiratory devices are expected to drive market growth. These devices allow patients to receive treatment at their convenience, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits. Furthermore, advancements in technology, such as the integration of advanced sensors and data connectivity, are enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of respiratory devices, thereby contributing to market growth.
List of TOP Players in Market Report are: - Masimo, Teleflex Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ICU Medical, Inc., General Electric Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Inogen, Inc., TytoCare Ltd., Belluscura, Mitocon Biomed, VYAIRE, Medline Industries, Inc., OMRON Corporation, TNI medical AG, and Xplore Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type: Respiratory Consumables (Respiratory Mask, Nasal Cannulas, Tracheostomy Tubes and Oxygen Tubes, Other Accessories and Consumables), Nebulizers (Compressed Jet Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Mesh Nebulizers), Oxygen Concentrators (Home Oxygen Concentrators, Portable Oxygen Concentrators), Positive airway pressure devices, Polysomnography Devices (Ambulatory PSG, Clinical PSG), Pulse Oximeters, Mechanical Ventilators, Spirometers
By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Others (Long Term Care Centers, etc.)
Market Drivers for the Respiratory Devices Market
✔ Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and sleep apnea, are a significant global health concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that respiratory diseases are responsible for over 3 million deaths each year. The prevalence of these diseases is increasing due to factors like air pollution, smoking, and an aging population. This rise in respiratory diseases is a key driver for the respiratory devices market as it creates a higher demand for devices that can help patients manage their conditions effectively.
Respiratory devices, such as nebulizers, inhalers, and positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, play a crucial role in the treatment and management of respiratory diseases. These devices help patients breathe easier and improve their quality of life. With the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the demand for respiratory devices is expected to grow significantly.
✔ Technological Advancements in Respiratory Devices
Advancements in technology have led to the development of more sophisticated respiratory devices that offer improved functionality and ease of use. For example, the introduction of portable oxygen concentrators has allowed patients with respiratory diseases to lead more active lives. These devices are lightweight, compact, and provide a continuous supply of oxygen, enabling patients to travel and engage in physical activities without the inconvenience of traditional oxygen tanks.
Similarly, smart inhalers, equipped with sensors and connectivity features, can monitor medication usage and provide real-time feedback to patients and healthcare providers. These advancements in respiratory devices have not only enhanced patient convenience but also improved treatment outcomes. Consequently, the market for respiratory devices is witnessing growth due to the increased adoption of technologically advanced devices.
Market Restraints for the Respiratory Devices Market
✔ High Cost of Respiratory Devices
One of the primary market restraints for the respiratory devices market is the high cost associated with these devices. Advanced technologies and features incorporated into respiratory devices result in higher production costs, which are ultimately passed on to the end-users. The high cost of respiratory devices can be a significant barrier, especially in underdeveloped and developing regions where healthcare resources are limited.
Additionally, the need for periodic maintenance, replacement parts, and consumables further adds to the overall cost of using respiratory devices, making them less affordable for many patients. The cost factor poses a challenge for market growth, as it limits the accessibility of respiratory devices for patients who may benefit from their usage.
✔ Regulatory Challenges and Stringent Approval Processes
The regulatory environment surrounding medical devices, including respiratory devices, is becoming increasingly stringent. Regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have implemented rigorous approval processes to ensure the safety and efficacy of medical devices.
These regulations require manufacturers to perform extensive clinical trials and meet specific quality standards before their products can be marketed. Meeting these requirements and obtaining regulatory approvals can be a time-consuming and costly process. The regulatory challenges and lengthy approval processes can hinder market growth and discourage new players from entering the respiratory devices market.
In conclusion, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and technological advancements are the primary drivers for the respiratory devices market. However, the high cost of respiratory devices and regulatory challenges act as significant restraints. Despite these challenges, the market for respiratory devices is expected to grow in the coming years as the demand for effective respiratory disease management increases.
Recent Developments:
✔ In November 2022, Xplore Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a healthcare technology company, announced that it had launched a respiratory muscle training device called Airofit Pro, which personalizes the breathing experience for users and makes the respiratory muscles stronger, faster, and more efficient.
✔ In March 2021, VYAIRE, a medical technology company, announced that it had launched AioCare mobile spirometer system, which enables physicians to promptly diagnose pulmonary diseases including asthma and breathing disorders as accurately as hospital-grade spirometers. It also performs high-quality patient monitoring via advanced digital connectivity at home.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) Which are the dominant players of the Respiratory Devices Market?
(2) What will be the size of the Respiratory Devices Market in the coming years?
(3) Which segment will lead the Respiratory Devices Market?
(4) How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
(5) What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the Respiratory Devices Market?
(6) What are the go-to strategies adopted in the Respiratory Devices Market?
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Market Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030
Chapter 2 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Market (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Market (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Worldwide Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Respiratory Devices Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2023-2023)
Chapter 5 North America Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Latin America Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Respiratory Devices Business
Chapter 11 Market Forecast (2023-2030)
Chapter 12 Conclusions
