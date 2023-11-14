Matrix Booking achieves B Corporation certification
Workplace technology specialist reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility
Our customers can be assured that they are teaming up with a company that’s committed to doing the right thing—looking after our planet, treating people well, and operating responsibly.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matrix Booking, a leading provider of workplace management solutions, has announced today its certification as a B Corporation (B Corp). This accomplishment reflects the company’s dedication to social and environmental performance beyond profit.
— Karl Breeze, CEO at Matrix Booking
As an employee-owned company, Matrix Booking has long been passionate about supporting both its customers and the environment. Becoming a B Corporation marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to corporate responsibility.
Applicants for this certification must score a minimum of 80 points overall to certify. While the median score for businesses completing the B Impact Assessment is 50.9, Matrix Booking scored 106.1 overall, putting the company in the top 20% of B Corporations.
Karl Breeze, CEO at Matrix Booking emphasised the importance of this achievement: “Joining the global B Corp community is a crucial step for us in an industry that increasingly focuses on sustainability. We’re now a certified partner for organisations that care about making the world a better place. Our customers can be assured that they are teaming up with a company that’s committed to doing the right thing—looking after our planet, treating people well, and operating responsibly.”
Matrix Booking underwent a rigorous evaluation process, meeting the high standards set by B Lab, the not-for-profit organisation behind the B Corp movement. These standards cover five key impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers.
Matrix Booking’s cloud-based software, designed to optimise resource management, contributes to environmental sustainability. It helps organisations understand and then manage what office space they really need, enabling them to make downsizing decisions. With this insight, Matrix Booking’s customers can make informed choices about their office space, allowing staff to reserve desks and other resources as needed to ensure optimal efficiency, while reducing their environmental impact.
Matrix Booking is now part of a global community of 7,000 businesses which have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK, representing a broad cross section of industries and sizes, comprises over 1,500 companies and include well-known brands such as The Guardian, innocent, Patagonia, The Body Shop and organic food pioneers Abel & Cole.
