Treatment Resistant Depression Market to Surpass US$ 1,545.6 Mn by 2030 | AbbVie Inc, Lupin, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi, Viatris
The Treatment Resistant Depression Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,180.0 Mn in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period 2022-2030
Treatment resistant depression refers to a chronic and severe form of depression that does not respond to traditional antidepressant medications. It is estimated that approximately 30% of patients with depression are resistant to initial treatment options. This market encompasses a wide range of treatment options such as psychotherapy, electroconvulsive therapy, and emerging therapies like transcranial magnetic stimulation. With the increasing prevalence of depression and the limited efficacy of current treatments, there is a growing demand for innovative therapies to address treatment resistant depression.
Market Dynamics:
The treatment resistant depression market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of depression worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, depression is a leading cause of disability and affects over 264 million people globally. Furthermore, the market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing research and development activities focused on developing novel therapies for treatment resistant depression. Several pharmaceutical companies are investing in clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of new treatment options. Moreover, technological advancements in brain stimulation therapies, such as transcranial magnetic stimulation and deep brain stimulation, are expected to fuel market growth. These therapies offer a non-invasive and targeted approach to treat treatment resistant depression. Overall, the treatment resistant depression market is expected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.
List of TOP Players in Market Report are: - AbbVie Inc., Lupin, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sanofi, Mallinckrodt, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Viatris Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., H. Lundbeck A/S, AstraZeneca, and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Treatment Resistant Depression Market, by Drug Type :
Antidepressants (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Others)
Atypical agents
Others
Global Treatment Resistant Depression Market, by Distribution Channel :
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Market Drivers for the Treatment Resistant Depression Market
✔ Rising Prevalence of Treatment Resistant Depression
One of the key drivers for the treatment resistant depression market is the increasing prevalence of this condition. Treatment resistant depression is characterized by patients who do not respond adequately to standard antidepressant medications. According to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry, the estimated prevalence of treatment resistant depression is around 30% among patients with major depressive disorder. This high prevalence is driving the demand for novel treatment options in the market.
Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that by the year 2030, depression will be the leading cause of disability worldwide. This further highlights the need for effective treatment options for patients with treatment resistant depression. As the prevalence of this condition continues to rise, the market for treatment resistant depression is expected to grow at a significant rate.
✔ Technological Advancements in Treatment Options
Another driver for the treatment resistant depression market is the ongoing advancements in treatment options. Traditional antidepressant medications, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), may not be effective for patients with treatment resistant depression. However, there have been significant advancements in the development of new treatment modalities.
One promising treatment option is transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), which is a non-invasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate specific areas of the brain. TMS has been shown to be effective in reducing symptoms of treatment resistant depression, and it is currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this indication.
In addition to TMS, other emerging treatments for treatment resistant depression include ketamine infusion therapy and deep brain stimulation. Ketamine has shown rapid and significant antidepressant effects in patients with treatment resistant depression, and it is being explored as a potential treatment option. Deep brain stimulation involves the implantation of electrodes in specific regions of the brain to modulate brain activity and reduce depression symptoms.
Market Restraints for the Treatment Resistant Depression Market
✔ High Cost of Treatment Options
One of the major restraints for the treatment resistant depression market is the high cost associated with the novel treatment options. Transcranial magnetic stimulation, ketamine infusion therapy, and deep brain stimulation are relatively expensive treatment modalities. The cost of TMS, for example, can range from $6,000 to $12,000 per treatment course, and multiple treatment sessions are often required.
The high cost of these treatments may limit access for many patients, particularly those without adequate insurance coverage or financial resources. Additionally, reimbursement policies vary across different healthcare systems, which further adds to the financial burden for patients seeking these treatments. Therefore, the cost of treatment options for treatment resistant depression remains a significant restraint for the market.
✔ Lack of Awareness and Stigma
Another restraint for the treatment resistant depression market is the lack of awareness and stigma surrounding this condition. Many patients with treatment resistant depression may not be aware that they have this diagnosis or that there are effective treatment options available. This lack of awareness results in underdiagnosis and undertreatment of treatment resistant depression.
Furthermore, there is still a significant stigma associated with mental health conditions, including treatment resistant depression. The stigma can prevent patients from seeking help and receiving appropriate treatment. Efforts to increase public awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding treatment resistant depression are crucial for improving access to care and driving the growth of the market.
Recent Developments:
✔ In 2022, COMPASS Pathways released positive results for COMP 360 psilocybinn therapy’s Phase IIb study. The COMP 360 psilocybinn therapy is found to be a suitable option to treat treatment-resistant depression.
✔ In 2022, Denova Biopharma received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for initiating a Phase 2b clinical trial in order to evaluate the efficacy and safety of DB104 (liafensine) in patients with treatment-resistant mood disorder.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) Which are the dominant players of the Treatment Resistant Depression Market?
(2) What will be the size of the Treatment Resistant Depression Market in the coming years?
(3) Which segment will lead the Treatment Resistant Depression Market?
(4) How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
(5) What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the Treatment Resistant Depression Market?
(6) What are the go-to strategies adopted in the Treatment Resistant Depression Market?
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Market Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030
Chapter 2 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Market (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Market (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Worldwide Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Treatment Resistant Depression Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2023-2023)
Chapter 5 North America Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Latin America Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Treatment Resistant Depression Business
Chapter 11 Market Forecast (2023-2030)
Chapter 12 Conclusions
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Market Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030
Chapter 2 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Market (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Market (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Worldwide Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Treatment Resistant Depression Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2023-2023)
Chapter 5 North America Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Latin America Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Treatment Resistant Depression Business
Chapter 11 Market Forecast (2023-2030)
Chapter 12 Conclusions
