Lytics Debuts Interest Engine: Advertising Segmentation Powered by AI & First-party Data
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytics, a next-generation customer data platform (CDP), announces the launch of the Lytics Interest Engine. Built on a suite of AI tools, ranging from Google Vertex AI for Natural Language Processing (NLP), Lytics Interest Engine helps brands create robust topic graphs that link profiles to real-time interests for seamless ad targeting across every major ad network.
Capturing, quantifying, and acting on consumer interests is more important than ever before. As third-party cookies are phased out in 2024, and after 1.5 years since the announcement of Google’s Protected Audiences, both publishers and advertisers are left with the challenge of how to scale interest-based solutions effectively.
Lytics Interest Engines act as the bridge between individual consumers and the Protected Audiences API. Utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP), Lytics extracts content topics from websites and product catalogs, connecting them with consumer interactions to generate "affinity scores." This empowers brands to deliver precise, tailored ads to users through robust, interest-based segments designed for Google Ads. This process converts user behaviors into easily understandable interests for billions of profiles. In a landscape where affinities and interests prove to be more effective indicators for advertising than third-party data, brands can curate these interests and enhance targeting using first-party data.
"The Lytics Interest Engine creates impactful audiences for Marketing organizations in a privacy-friendly way,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President at Lytics. We're moving from a landscape of tracking to a realm of comprehension, allowing brands to engage with users inside of Google ads based on their interests in their brand and products.”
Historically, marketers have been forced to share consumers' interactions and information with various ad networks to guide their targeting strategies. Yet, in light of mounting privacy concerns and the decline of third-party cookies, this approach is no longer tenable.
"The future of advertising lies in understanding, not just tracking. With the Lytics Interest Engine, we've effectively built a Rosetta Stone for consumer interests, enabling brands to understand better and communicate with their audience across multiple platforms,"* stated Drew Lanenga, CTO at Lytics.
About Lytics
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP.
Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unified first-party data foundation, resolving identities to construct and maintain comprehensive profiles that are compliant, extensible, and accessible. Lytics connects to a robust ecosystem for third-party enrichment and activation using reverse ETL, generative AI, and the most comprehensive set of real-time connections into DSPs and action systems in the industry.
Lytics unique approach enables brands to work without silos from a reliable source of truth, reimagining how they leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement and boost ROI, empowering business users with the insights and tools they need to drive action while enabling compliance with global consumer data residency and privacy regulations.
