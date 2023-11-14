Pacific Nations Champion Stronger Mercury Controls at Minamata Convention's Fifth Assembly

02 November 2023, Geneva – As the fifth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP-5) to the Minamata Convention continues in Geneva, there is a palpable air of anticipation and commitment from Pacific nations.

The gathering is particularly momentous as it commemorates a decade since the Convention’s inception. The Minamata Convention on Mercury stands as a global beacon of hope, aiming to eradicate the severe impacts of mercury on human health and the environment.

The Convention boasts 147 parties, with a notable presence from the Pacific, including Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Palau, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu, showcasing the region's commitment to a mercury-free world.

Ms Mafile'o Masi, Deputy Director of Tonga’s Department of Environment, took to the stage on the inaugural day of COP-5 and delivered a poignant statement.

"The use of mercury in skin lightening products not only threatens individual health but also underscores a societal issue rooted in colourism. This threat, especially to vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, cannot be understated," she said, addressing the proposal by Botswana and Burkina Faso on behalf of the Africa region to amend the Minamata Convention regarding cosmetics.

She emphasised the need for regional cooperation and public awareness.

Ms. Mafile'o Masi of Tonga. Photo: M.Masi

"We are encouraged by the examples set forth by countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, and India in discouraging the advertisement and promotion of toxic SLPs. Tonga supports these enhanced steps,” she said.

Named after the Japanese city that suffered immensely from mercury poisoning, the convention marks a unanimous decision by close to 140 countries against mercury pollution. Since its adoption in 2013, the convention has rigorously sought to diminish mercury emissions from various industries, ensuring a safer world for future generations.

The Minamata Convention’s impact extends across various facets of society, fostering a global movement towards sustainable practices and healthier living conditions.

The regulation of products containing mercury has instigated innovation, propelling industries towards safer alternatives. Economically, while some sectors have faced the challenge of transitioning away from mercury-dependent processes, the long-term benefits of a cleaner environment and healthier populations promise a more sustainable and prosperous future.

Mr Poualaga Vavau, Chemical Management Officer from Tuvalu's Department of Environment spoke out about the environmental and health risks of dental amalgam, a significant source of mercury pollution.

"Developing nations, including many in the Pacific region, grapple with the challenges presented by dental amalgam, often lacking the infrastructure to manage the resultant pollution effectively. With this context in mind, Tuvalu stands firmly in supporting the proposed amendment to phase out dental amalgam,” he said.

A decade on from its inception, the Minamata Convention on Mercury continues to play a pivotal role in safeguarding both the environment and human health from the deleterious effects of mercury. The active engagement and support from Pacific nations, as demonstrated by Tonga and Tuvalu, underscores a collective regional commitment to a healthier, safer world.

Furthermore, the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) has been instrumental in the management of mercury in the Pacific, undertaking Minamata Initial Assessments in countries such as Cook Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Palau, Niue, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu since 2019.

The participation of Pacific Island countries at COP-5 is made possible through funding from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). SPREP, alongside the Biological Research Institute and the Australian government’s Department of Climate Change Energy, Environment and Water, are providing indispensable technical advisory support, bolstering the participation of Pacific Parties at COP-5.

Together, as a united global community, we forge ahead, committed to a mercury-free future, ensuring the protection of our planet and the prosperity of all its inhabitants.

