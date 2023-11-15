Docs Medical Inc. Relocates Norwalk Location to Enhance Patient Experience

DOCS Urgent Care & Primary Care - Norwalk

Docs Medical Inc. is excited to announce the relocation of its Norwalk location to a new address.

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Docs Medical Inc., a leading healthcare provider, is excited to announce the relocation of its Norwalk location to a new address. The new facility, now situated at 307 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, CT, is designed to better serve the community's healthcare needs.

The move reflects Docs Medical Inc.'s commitment to providing top-notch urgent care and primary care medical services in a more convenient and accessible location. The updated facility features state-of-the-art equipment and enhanced amenities, contributing to an improved patient experience.

To celebrate this milestone, Docs Medical Inc. will be hosting an inaugural Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in collaboration with the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce. The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 16th, at 3:00 PM at the new location, 307 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, CT.

We invite members of the community, local dignitaries, and the media to join us for this special occasion. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be followed by a reception featuring light refreshments, providing an opportunity for attendees to meet the Docs Medical Inc. team and learn more about the comprehensive healthcare services offered.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new Norwalk location, which represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional healthcare to the residents of Norwalk and its surrounding areas," said Dr. Sidana, CEO at Docs Medical Inc. "This relocation allows us to better cater to the needs of our patients, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of providing high-quality, patient-centered care."

For more information about the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony or to inquire about DOCS Urgent Care & Primary Care - Norwalk's services, please contact the Docs Administrative team at admin@docsmedicalgroup.com.

About Docs Medical Inc. :

Docs Medical Inc. is a leading healthcare provider committed to delivering comprehensive and compassionate medical services to communities across Connecticut. With a team of dedicated healthcare professionals, Docs Medical Inc. strives to enhance the well-being of patients by providing accessible, high-quality care.