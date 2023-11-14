Kelsey Bohlen in 'Ghosts and the Afterlife'

The Film's Poster with Kelsey Bohlen

Kelsey Bohlen is currently starring in the new hit docufilm "Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific investigation."

"Ghosts and the Afterlife," released last December, has been voted Best Documentary Film of 2022 at TZIFF and was just recently nominated for Best Documentary of 2023 at The Hague Film Festival.

The film looks into the subject of life after death and ghosts from a scientific and a historical perspective, covering the subject matter of ghosts, after-death experiences, and the ever-puzzling existence of consciousness, and concludes that "death is not the end."

After winning both the Miss Texas High School Rodeo and Miss Rodeo Texas Teen beauty pageants, Kelsey developed a love for performing. After graduating with honors from The University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in journalism, Kelsey started doing a bit of television reporting but soon found that she was more interested in an acting career, which resulted in a national Chevrolet commercial that aired during the Super Bowl, followed by multiple small roles in several Lifetime movies, regional commercials, and independent films, including an appearance as a singer in David Lynch's revision of "Twin Peaks."

Michael James of Hollywood News Reports, referring to the film's poster where Kelsey is holding the hand of a very happy ghost stated, "that is the cutest ghost I have ever seen!" James also recommended '"Ghosts and the Afterlife" as just the right movie to watch for the holiday season."

The movie is now streaming for free on Tubi TV (owned by Fox Corporation) and Freevee (on Amazon).

The subject matter of life after death has become quite popular recently to the point where Tucker Carlson dedicated an entire hour program to the subject of death and life after death, and Angel Studios has just released a film on the subject of near-death experiences titled "After Death."

A few of the reviews extolling Kelsey's presentation of the film are listed below:

"The interviews are excellent, and Bohlen is a good host. Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife…" -Bobby LePire (Film Threat)

"Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre's engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls and consists of archival photographs, fascinating paranormal footage, and commentary by producer and author James Van Praagh…" -Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)

"If you are a fan of paranormal activities discussions, this is going to be a very interesting documentary for you." -Darren Lucas (Movie Reviews 101)

Kelsey was born and raised on a ranch in a small farming community in Texas, where her father Alan became a successful businessman and her uncle Homer struck oil on his property. She grew up riding horses and competing in rodeos across the country and has won multiple state and national titles.

Watch now on TubiTV or Freevee by clicking on the links found in the first sentence of this article.

