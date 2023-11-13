Submit Release
Immuron CEO Steven Lydeamore Investor Webinar Presentation

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on The Watchlist, to be held on Tuesday, 14th November, 2023, 1:00pm AEDT/10:00am AWST.

CEO Steven Lydeamore will provide an overview and update on the business and upcoming milestones.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Lydeamore during a moderated Q & A session.

This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register via the link below.

Zoom: https://share.hsforms.com/1ccfJimCATYqzCkvIKIC7VAd16zr

A recorded copy of the webinar and presentation will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

Authorised for release by the Board of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com
 

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN) is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com


