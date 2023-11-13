SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MaxLinear, Inc. - MXL

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MaxLinear, Inc. (“MaxLinear” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MXL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether MaxLinear and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

After the market closed on October 25, 2023, MaxLinear reported Q3 2023 EPS of $0.02, which missed estimates by $0.02, and revenue of $135.5M, which missed estimates by $4.22M and represents a 52.6% year over year decline. Following these results, Roth Capital downgraded the Company’s shares to Neutral from Buy on October 26, 2023, citing weaker demand and continued inventory digestion issues in key markets.

On this news, MaxLinear’s stock price fell $4.04 per share, or 21.95%, to close at $14.36 per share on October 26, 2023.

