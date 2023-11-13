Atlantic American Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results for 2023

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the three month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to net loss of $0.7 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, for the three month period ended September 30, 2022. The Company had net income of $2.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net income for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 was primarily the result of a more favorable loss experience in the life and health operations, from the comparable periods in 2022, coupled with a decrease in unrealized losses on equity securities. Partially offsetting this increase in net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023 was an increase in ancillary costs related to the implementation of the new actuarial valuation system, coupled with an increase in administrative costs related to the growth in the group and individual lines of business within the life and health operations.



Operating income (as defined below) increased $1.9 million in the three month period ended September 30, 2023 from the three month period ended September 30, 2022. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, operating income decreased $0.3 million from the comparable period in 2022. The increase in operating income for the three month period ended September 30, 2023 was primarily the result of a more favorable loss experience in the life and health operations, from the comparable period in 2022. The decrease in operating income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to ancillary costs related to the implementation of the new actuarial valuation system, coupled with an increase in administrative costs related to the growth in the group and individual lines of business within the life and health operations, as mentioned above.



Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are delighted with the improvements in net income for each of the quarter and year-to-date period. Although our revenue numbers are off slightly compared to prior year, operating income remains quite strong for 2023. Our newest legal entity, Atlantic Capital Life Assurance Company, recently launched product in a select number of states and we expect additional states to be released over the remainder of the year.”

