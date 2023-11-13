MINILUXE ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEWEST STUDIO AND FORGES ANOTHER LIFESTYLE BRAND PARTNERSHIP



On Saturday, November 11, 2023, MiniLuxe opened its 22nd Company-Owned Studio in Dedham, Massachusetts and the same week launched a national collaboration with lifestyle liqueur brand, St-Germain.

Boston, MA, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) announces that it has opened its 22nd studio in Legacy Place, Dedham, MA – the newest location adding to its nation-wide fleet and increasing its regional density in the Northeast.

Developed and managed by property developer WS Development, Legacy Place is designed as an open-air lifestyle center that includes premier co-tenants such as Apple, Lululemon, Whole Foods, Warby Parker, and Sephora. Legacy Place is in the immediate suburbs of Boston off the major interstate 1-95 and is at a key intersection point of several affluent suburban towns.

“We have enjoyed a long-standing and strong relationship with the MiniLuxe brand and are excited to welcome the MiniLuxe family to Legacy Place in Dedham. MiniLuxe is a best-in-class operator that is beloved by our customers across several of our WS properties,” commented Jeremy Sclar, founder of WS Development. Legacy Place represents the sixth WS-owned property occupied by MiniLuxe.

“We are excited for MiniLuxe Dedham’s potential and how our clean nails, waxing and beauty offerings will be expanded to this ever-growing metro-west suburb of Boston,” said Tony Tjan, Chairman and CEO of MiniLuxe. “We’ve batted 100 with WS properties and I admire the intentionality of their tenant partnerships with a model that goes beyond just being a landlord and focuses on what’s most important: incredible consumer experiences.”

MiniLuxe Legacy Place is currently accepting appointments through Miniluxe.com and its App.

Coincident with the opening of MiniLuxe at Legacy Place, Dedham, MA, the company is partnering with several consumer brands. On November 9, 2023, MiniLuxe launched a national collaboration with St-Germain, the French liqueur brand known for its fine crafted spritz made from hand-picked elderflowers. For this collaboration, St-Germain commissioned MiniLuxe and its sister brand Paintbox to develop a bespoke set of nail art designs to evoke a perfect dash of holiday sparkle and a custom Royale Polish Set, featuring curated colors bundled in a beautiful gift box with its liquor. The curated St-Germain x MiniLuxe Royale Polish Set is available for purchase on the MiniLuxe website and The St-Germain x MiniLuxe Royale Gift set on the St-Germain website.

“This collaboration is a festive way for MiniLuxe and our sister brand Paintbox to continue to explore the extension of nails into a broader cultural world of luxury lifestyle,” said Tjan. “The colors we created for St-Germain evoke the brand’s specialness and the gift box that they developed is beyond stunning.” The St-Germain collaboration is the latest of several, including partnerships during September’s New York Fashion Week with diverse and women-founded brands such as Philip Lim, Tory Burch, KHAITE, and LAPOINTE.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, high quality services, and fair labor practices in its efforts to transform the nail care and waxing industry. Underlying MiniLuxe’s mission and purpose is to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and employers of diverse self-care professionals across their omni-channel ecosystem and talent empowerment platform.

Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams from nail care and waxing services across an omni-channel ecosystem with company-owned studios and off-premise partnerships. The company also develops and sells a proprietary retail and e-commerce line of clean nail care and waxing products that are also used in MiniLuxe services. MiniLuxe is driven by a fully integrated digital platform that manages all client bookings, preferences, and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling and client preferences, track their performance and compensation, and access training content. Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 3 million services. www.miniluxe.com

For further information

Anthony Tjan

Executive Chairman and CEO, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

atjan@miniluxe.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") concerning the Company and its subsidiaries within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the future financial outlook and anticipated events or results of the Company and may include information regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, acquisition prospects and plans, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which the Company operates is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projects", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" occur. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filing statement dated November 9, 2021. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking information, by its nature, is based on the Company's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Those factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Despite a careful process to prepare and review forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company bases its forward-looking information on assumptions that it believes were reasonable when made, which include, but are not limited to, assumptions with respect to the Company's future growth potential, results of operations, future prospects and opportunities, execution of the Company's business strategy, there being no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environments, future levels of indebtedness and current economic conditions remaining unchanged, the Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made). Any forward-looking statement that is made in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement.