UPDATE – ProStar Announces That It Has Reached Settlement Terms With Eos Positioning Systems, Inc. Regarding Patent Suit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc., (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that it has reached a settlement with Eos Positioning Systems, Inc.,® (Eos) regarding a lawsuit initiated by Eos related to a number of ProStar’s patents.



Eos filed a lawsuit civil action No. 22-201 (MN) against ProStar claiming a number of the ProStar’s patents were invalid. The matter has now been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties and the lawsuit is dismissed with prejudice. As part of the settlement, any additional terms beyond what is detailed in publicly available documents are not being disclosed.

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 18 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

