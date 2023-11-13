Computer Modelling Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) (TSX: CMG) announces a dividend of $0.05 per Common Share on CMG’s Common Shares. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2023.



About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

All dividends paid by Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to holders of Common Shares in the capital of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will be treated as eligible dividends within the meaning of such term in section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless otherwise indicated.

For further information, please contact:

Pramod Jain

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 531-1300

pramod.jain@cmgl.ca

or

Sandra Balic

Vice President, Finance & CFO

(403) 531-1300

sandra.balic@cmgl.ca