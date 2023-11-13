2023 Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship Recipients

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor®, a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises Inc. announces its 2023 scholarship recipients. The scholarship program annually grants 10 awards of $1,000 to qualifying students.

Congratulations to our 2023 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients:

Blake Skipworth

Caitlyn Myers

Elias Linn

Fatima Celis Galindo

Jack Davis

Jocelyn Doerr

John Waters

Karissa Doerr

Logan Bularz

Yohance de Souza

The scholarship was created to honor the memory of 5-year-old Eric Dostie, a boy with hemophilia who was tragically murdered on August 27, 1994. Awards will provide financial assistance to students who either have hemophilia, a similar bleeding disorder, or who have a family member with a bleeding disorder. Scholarships are awarded to those students who can best demonstrate academic achievement, community service, and financial need. Students must be citizens of the United States and enrolled full- time in an accredited two- or four-year college program.

Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises, said, “I congratulate each of these deserving Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients and wish them much success. It’s inspiring to think of all the good they will accomplish in college and beyond.”

As part of the application process, applicants submitted an essay describing how their education will be used to serve humankind and encourage self-improvement and enrichment.

Applications for the 2024 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship are now open. Visit the Nufactor Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship website to learn more about the program.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises Inc., the largest and most trusted specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare organization. Established in 1995, Nufactor offers safe, convenient, and reliable home infusion solutions for patients receiving immunoglobulin, antihemophilic factor, and infliximab. Nufactor has earned The Joint Commission’s

Gold Seal of Approval® and URAC’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation. Please visit LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for more information about the company.

About FFF Enterprises Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to leading specialty infusion company Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions. Please visit FFF Enterprises’ news site, as well as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for more information about the company.

Michelle Valenzuela, VP Marketing & Communications FFF Enterprises.com (951) 296-2528 ext. 1410 mvalenzuela@fffenterprises.com