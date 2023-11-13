Dr. Ji Han

Owner of NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management, Dr. Ji Han, Offers Effective Tips for Home Pain Management

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those suffering from chronic or acute pain, finding effective treatment can be a daunting task. However, NY Spine Care has established a reputation for excellence in interventional pain management. Led by Ji Han, their team of experienced physicians takes a personalized approach to treatment, ensuring that each patient receives individualized care tailored to their unique needs. With a focus on quality and effectiveness, NY Spine Care offers treatment options for a variety of conditions, including neck pain, back pain, shoulder pain, and more. They recently opened an impressive 8000 square-foot facility dedicated to interventional pain management, providing an even greater range of treatment options while offering a comfortable environment for patients. The commitment to excellence and tailored treatment plans make NY Spine Care an esteemed choice for those seeking pain management solutions.

Dr. Ji Han is a healthcare provider who has taken a unique approach to pain management. He is dedicated to providing every one of his patients with personalized attention and understanding and believes that every patient deserves the ultimate care experience. Dr. Han's commitment is founded on evidence-based practices and an understanding that pain is not just physical; it's also emotional. He is passionate about treating the full spectrum of his patient's needs. He doesn't just focus on prescribing traditional medications or injections, but rather, takes a thoughtful and personalized approach to optimize patient outcomes. As a result, Dr. Han has developed a reputation for genuine care and has earned the trust and loyalty of his patients.

Pain can be debilitating, but managing it doesn't always require a trip to the doctor's office. In fact, there are plenty of ways to ease your pain right from the comfort of your own home. Here are Dr. Ji Han’s tips for effective pain management at home:

“Applying heat and cold can often ease joint pain, back strains, neck pain and other types of pains,” says Dr. Ji Han, pain management specialist. “Sometimes relief can be a frozen bag of peas or a hot bath.”

Over-the-counter painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen can also be highly effective when used as directed. Additionally, relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation can help reduce stress and alleviate pain.

Engaging in light exercise like yoga or stretching can also help improve flexibility and circulation, which can reduce pain over time. Dr. Ji Han recommends taking time to rest and wind down, as this can be a huge factor in healing your body.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and losing weight can bring significant pain relief, as studies suggest that there is a close link between excess body weight and pain. Being overweight or obese can put pressure on the joints, particularly in the knees and hips, leading to joint pain and inflammation. When there is less pressure on the joints, the muscles and tendons can be worked out and strengthened, which in turn reduces stiffness, cramping, and fatigue. Incorporating a balanced diet and regular exercise into daily routine helps increase energy levels, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve overall physical and mental health. Thus, losing weight and embracing a healthy lifestyle can be a sound approach to managing chronic pain.

If pain persists, consider seeking out physical therapy. A trained therapist can help create a tailored exercise program that can help reduce pain and improve overall mobility.

Dr. Ji Han has spent his entire career helping others through pain management. With two decades of experience under his belt, he has become one of the top physicians in the field. His journey began at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he obtained his doctorate's degree, and he continued his training at some of the country's most renowned medical centers, including Weil Cornell Medical Center, Hospital for Special Surgery, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Institute. Dr. Han's exceptional achievements in pain management have led him to serve as the Director of Pain Management at both the New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens and Queens Medical Associates Center. What sets Dr. Han apart from others in his field is his compassionate care for his patients. He listens to his patients, achieves an accurate diagnosis, and develops an effective treatment plan catered to each individual's unique needs. Dr. Han's reputation as an authority in pain management is well-earned, having helped numerous individuals find relief from chronic pain.

